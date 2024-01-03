en English
Business

Agnikul Cosmos Soars Amid Challenges: Net Loss Increases but Revenue Also Spikes

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:34 am EST
Agnikul Cosmos Soars Amid Challenges: Net Loss Increases but Revenue Also Spikes

Agnikul Cosmos, an Indian spacetech startup, has signaled a notable surge in its net loss for the fiscal year 2023, with the figures shooting up to INR 20.2 Crore from the INR 9 Crore loss recorded in FY22. Nevertheless, the company saw a 31.8% spike in revenue, hitting INR 2.9 Crore in FY23 from INR 2.2 Crore in the preceding fiscal year. It should be noted that the revenue generated does not factor in operating income, as it primarily originates from subsidies, awards, interest income, and other non-operating sources.

Driving Innovation in Spacetech

The startup, incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, is fostering innovation with the development of Agnibaan, India’s maiden privately constructed launch vehicle for small satellites, currently in its development phase. Agnikul is also credited for creating a world-first fully Indian-conceived and manufactured single-piece 3D-printed engine for rockets, placing India on the global space tech map.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company’s expenses took a steep upward turn, more than doubling to INR 23.1 Crore in FY23, with significant allocations towards employee salaries and stipends, rental costs, and depreciation and amortisation. Specifically, employee benefit expenses went up by 44.8% to INR 9.7 Crore, with salaries and stipends accounting for INR 8.4 Crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses saw a whopping 205% increase to INR 3.5 Crore, and rental costs rose to INR 3 Crore from INR 21 Lakh in FY22.

Funding and Future Prospects

Agnikul has successfully raised over $60 million in funding from a range of investors, which includes names such as Celesta Capital, Rocketship.vc, Artha Venture Fund, pi Ventures, Speciale Invest, and Mayfield India. The startup underscores the immense potential that Indian spacetech startups possess, alongside the challenges they face, while working towards delivering products of national significance.

Business India Science & Technology
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

