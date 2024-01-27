AFI President Sets Sights on Robust Coaching System for 2036 Olympics

Indian athletics has embarked on a journey of transformation with a clear destination—the 2036 Olympic Games. The man at the helm, Adille Sumariwalla, President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), has highlighted the crucial role of a robust coaching system in this journey. The AFI's vision is to plant at least one Level 2 coach in every district across the nation.

Investing in Coaches: The Foundation of Athletic Success

Recently, a significant stride was made towards achieving the AFI's ambitious goal of nurturing 10,000 Level 1 coaches over the next five years. As many as 74 coaches successfully completed the World Athletics Coaching Education Programme Level 1 Course. This marked a substantial increase in the number of qualified coaches in India since the program's inception in 2018, bringing the tally to 1,302 Level 1, 249 Level 2, and 2,700 Pre-Level 1 coaches.

Navigating Past Challenges

The AFI, in collaboration with World Athletics, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and REC Limited, is striving to overcome past impediments. The focus is on ensuring a smoother transition for junior athletes to senior levels and addressing issues such as overtraining and early burnout that have historically plagued Indian athletics.

Looking Ahead: Coaching Courses for Sprints and Throws

The next milestone on the AFI's roadmap is a Level 2 coaching course for sprints and throws. Slated to begin on February 10 in Trivandrum, the program will welcome 32 candidates. This initiative forms part of the AFI's broader efforts to lay a solid coaching foundation that will ultimately enhance India's performance in international athletics.