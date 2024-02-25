Advocating for Change: Bhopal Seminar Shines Light on Plight of Denotified Tribes in Prisons

In the heart of Madhya Pradesh, a seminar titled 'Equality, Justice, and Liberty: Human rights in the context of denotified tribes' unfolded, casting a stark light on the deep-seated issues of custodial violence and the disproportionate incarceration rates among scheduled castes in India. The event, a collaborative effort by Muskaan and Parimal Lab, not only served as a platform for poignant narratives but also as a call to action for systemic reform. In a country where the fabric of society is intricately woven with threads of diverse communities, the spotlight on the marginalization of denotified tribes within the justice system revealed unsettling truths.

The Unsettling Reality of Custodial Violence

Advocate Chandni Jagat, hailing from the Gond community, addressed the gathering with a powerful mix of personal testimony and hard-hitting statistics. Highlighting the case of Tulsidas Kanjar, whose life was cut short by custodial violence, Jagat underscored the human cost of such brutality. Her assertion that scheduled castes, making up 21% of India's population yet constituting 24% of its prison population, painted a grim picture of systemic bias. This statement, backed by recent data, emphasizes the need for a hard look at the practices within the criminal justice system.

International Standards and Local Shortcomings

Researcher Devika Prasad brought an international perspective to the discussion, focusing on the UN Convention Against Torture. India's non-ratification of this convention speaks volumes about the country's stance on custodial violence. Prasad's insights into the prevalence of torture in custody and the urgent need for comprehensive police reforms were echoed by former CBI director and Madhya Pradesh DGP, Rishi Shukla. Shukla's optimism about the seminar's potential impact on sensitizing the police force offers a glimmer of hope amidst the prevailing darkness.

Voices for Change and the Road Ahead

The seminar did not just dwell on the issues but also proposed pathways for reform. Discussions on police violence, false cases, and the overarching need for police reforms highlighted the multifaceted nature of the problem. The cited statistics and personal anecdotes provided a compelling case for reevaluating the mechanisms of law enforcement and incarceration. Furthermore, the reference to 275 cases of custodial rapes registered from 2017-22, as reported by NCRB data, underscores the urgency of addressing custodial violence and implementing victim-centric legal and institutional reforms.

The seminar in Bhopal may have concluded, but the conversations it sparked and the awareness it raised mark just the beginning of a long journey towards justice, equality, and liberty for denotified tribes and all marginalized communities within India's borders. As society grapples with these revelations, the hope is that this event will be a catalyst for change, steering the nation towards a future where human rights are not just upheld but cherished.