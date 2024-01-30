Advocate Om Kumar Sharma Commits Suicide at Saket Court Amidst Battle with Liver Ailment

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Monday night, 44-year-old advocate Om Kumar Sharma took his own life by jumping from the Saket Court building in New Delhi. Sharma, who was grappling with a liver ailment for two years, left behind a suicide note at the scene. The incident occurred around 8 pm, with eyewitnesses from the court staff reporting the individual's leap from the lawyer's chambers, resulting in his death near the parking area.

A Distressing Discovery

Ankit Chauhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), confirmed the police's response to the emergency call and the subsequent discovery of Sharma's body. The advocate, who had been fighting a losing battle against the liver disease, was found dead in the parking area behind Saket court. Alongside his body, the police recovered a suicide note, providing a chilling testament of his final moments.

Unraveling the Sequence of Events

Earlier in the evening, Sharma had visited a hospital with his wife. After their hospital visit, they proceeded to the Saket Court. Sharma left his wife at the main gate of the court before heading inside. Unaware of the impending tragedy, it was only approximately 20-30 minutes later that his wife learned of the tragic event.

Investigation Underway

The police have initiated an enquiry under the Code of Criminal Procedure. The details of Sharma's suicide note have not been disclosed as of now, as the investigation is still in progress. This harrowing incident has sent shockwaves through the legal community, bringing the issues of mental health and work stress into sharp focus.

