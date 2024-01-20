Advancing Agricultural Development: Director of Agriculture Kashmir Reviews Central Schemes

In a move to bolster agricultural productivity and farmer welfare in Srinagar, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal, the Director of Agriculture Kashmir, convened a meeting to critically assess the progress of various centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and projects. The schemes under review included names like Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), National Food Security Mission (NFSM), PM KISAN, Soil Health Card Scheme, and Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Scheme. The strategic meeting also brought to table discussions on the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) and the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) program.

Fostering Transparency and Accountability

Mr. Iqbal laid significant emphasis on the importance of timely and judicious use of funds, underpinning the necessity of maintaining high levels of transparency and accountability in the process. He was not alone in these discussions, the meeting saw the participation of several senior officers from the department.

Coordinated Efforts for Agricultural Development

Understanding the importance of collective efforts, the Director urged the officers to work in close coordination with district administrations and local community representatives. The goal was clear - to ensure effective implementation of these initiatives at the district level. Stressing on the need of education, Mr. Iqbal highlighted the need to inform farmers about the latest agriculture-friendly technologies, a move aimed at achieving successful execution of different agricultural schemes.

Field Visits and Future Plans

Following the meeting, the Director embarked on a field visit to different areas of the Srinagar district to review the progress of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP). During the visit, he inspected mushroom and vermicompost units, distributed farm machinery among farmers, and reiterated the importance of coordinated efforts among agriculture and allied departments for successful project implementation. Notably, he inaugurated a semi-hi tech polygreen house and kick-started the distribution of vegetable seedlings produced under controlled conditions at Kitchen Gardens Lalmandi Srinagar, highlighting the potential of HADP as a game changer for agriculture and allied sectors in the region.