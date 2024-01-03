en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in India: Enhancing Safety or a Safety Risk?

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in India: Enhancing Safety or a Safety Risk?

In an era of rapidly advancing technology, the integration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) into mass-market vehicles is becoming a trend in India, with MG Gloster being a pioneer. Offering enhanced safety and convenience, ADAS are now a feature in high-end models of various manufacturers. Yet, the reliability of ADAS, particularly aftermarket products, is under scrutiny.

ADAS Malfunctions in Heavy Traffic

A video recently surfaced on Reddit, showing a 70mai dashcam equipped with ADAS functionalities failing in heavy Indian traffic. The system struggled to accurately detect pedestrians and other vehicles, leading to inconsistent alerts. This incident highlights the challenges of implementing ADAS in countries with irregular traffic patterns, raising questions about their overall effectiveness.

Potential Misuse of ADAS

Despite the benefits of ADAS in reducing driver fatigue—particularly on highways—there is a growing concern about misuse. Some drivers overly rely on these systems, engaging in activities like filming videos while driving, posing significant safety risks. Car manufacturers in India currently offer Level-1 and Level-2 ADAS, providing partial autonomous driving experiences.

ADAS: A Double-Edged Sword?

These systems, when used correctly, can improve driving safety. But misuse can result in dangerous situations. The case of Mankaran, who activated the Advanced Driver Assistance System in a Maruti Alto using a Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone and the FlowDrive software, serves as an example. While the demonstration was impressive, it also raised concerns about conducting such tests on public roads without necessary permissions, emphasizing the need for responsible application of such advancements.

Looking to the Future

The future of ADAS in India is promising, with advancements in sensors, machine learning, V2X communication, intuitive user interfaces, wider adoption, regulations, and customization/upgradability. However, the integration of such systems into the chaotic and unpredictable traffic patterns of India remains a challenge. The ADAS market is expected to reach USD 74.62 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%. However, the road to fully autonomous driving in India may be longer than expected, with safety and reliability being paramount.

0
Automotive India Safety
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ohio BMV Rejects 833 Vanity License Plates in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Rimac's Nevera Shatters Nurburgring EV Record; Limited Edition 'Time Attack' Announced

By BNN Correspondents

WRC Safari Rally Braces for Significant Format Changes

By Salman Khan

King Long Unveils the NOVA EURO 5 Bus in Việt Nam: A New Era of Comfort and Mobility

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Fortuner vs Scorpio N: Off-road Adventure Fuels SUV Debate; Hyundai Re ...
@Automotive · 51 mins
Fortuner vs Scorpio N: Off-road Adventure Fuels SUV Debate; Hyundai Re ...
heart comment 0
Sumitomo Wiring Systems’ Sizable Stake Sale in Samvardhana Motherson

By BNN Correspondents

Sumitomo Wiring Systems' Sizable Stake Sale in Samvardhana Motherson
The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer: A Unique Blend of Practicality and Quality

By Mazhar Abbas

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer: A Unique Blend of Practicality and Quality
Modine Manufacturing vs. QuantumScape: The Better Automotive Investment for 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

Modine Manufacturing vs. QuantumScape: The Better Automotive Investment for 2024
3D-Printed Blade Supercar: Divergent 3D’s Revolution in Automotive Manufacturing

By Olalekan Adigun

3D-Printed Blade Supercar: Divergent 3D's Revolution in Automotive Manufacturing
Latest Headlines
World News
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
39 seconds
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
39 seconds
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
54 seconds
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
55 seconds
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
56 seconds
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
1 min
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
1 min
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled
2 mins
Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
41 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app