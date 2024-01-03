Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in India: Enhancing Safety or a Safety Risk?

In an era of rapidly advancing technology, the integration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) into mass-market vehicles is becoming a trend in India, with MG Gloster being a pioneer. Offering enhanced safety and convenience, ADAS are now a feature in high-end models of various manufacturers. Yet, the reliability of ADAS, particularly aftermarket products, is under scrutiny.

ADAS Malfunctions in Heavy Traffic

A video recently surfaced on Reddit, showing a 70mai dashcam equipped with ADAS functionalities failing in heavy Indian traffic. The system struggled to accurately detect pedestrians and other vehicles, leading to inconsistent alerts. This incident highlights the challenges of implementing ADAS in countries with irregular traffic patterns, raising questions about their overall effectiveness.

Potential Misuse of ADAS

Despite the benefits of ADAS in reducing driver fatigue—particularly on highways—there is a growing concern about misuse. Some drivers overly rely on these systems, engaging in activities like filming videos while driving, posing significant safety risks. Car manufacturers in India currently offer Level-1 and Level-2 ADAS, providing partial autonomous driving experiences.

ADAS: A Double-Edged Sword?

These systems, when used correctly, can improve driving safety. But misuse can result in dangerous situations. The case of Mankaran, who activated the Advanced Driver Assistance System in a Maruti Alto using a Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone and the FlowDrive software, serves as an example. While the demonstration was impressive, it also raised concerns about conducting such tests on public roads without necessary permissions, emphasizing the need for responsible application of such advancements.

Looking to the Future

The future of ADAS in India is promising, with advancements in sensors, machine learning, V2X communication, intuitive user interfaces, wider adoption, regulations, and customization/upgradability. However, the integration of such systems into the chaotic and unpredictable traffic patterns of India remains a challenge. The ADAS market is expected to reach USD 74.62 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%. However, the road to fully autonomous driving in India may be longer than expected, with safety and reliability being paramount.