Aditya Tiwari’s ‘Over the Rainbow’: A Beacon of Hope for India’s Queer Community

Aditya Tiwari, a poet, writer, and queer activist from Jabalpur, India, has recently published a collection of profiles of queer people titled ‘Over the Rainbow: India’s Queer Heroes’. The book comes as an answer to the pressing need for representation and visibility in a country which has made significant strides in LGBTQ+ rights, yet still has a long way to go in terms of acceptance and inclusivity.

Unfurling the Rainbow

‘Over the Rainbow: India’s Queer Heroes’ is more than just a book. It’s a beacon of hope for young queer individuals in a country still grappling with homophobia and discrimination. The collection profiles individuals from various backgrounds and identities, unveiling the diverse and complex nature of queer lives in India. This is a significant departure from the usual narratives that often generalize or oversimplify the queer experience.

Aditya Tiwari: The Voice Behind the Stories

Tiwari’s literary journey began with his first book ‘April is Lush’, which was an exploration of his personal experiences and struggles with his queer identity during his upbringing in Jabalpur. Despite facing challenges such as bullying and homophobia, Tiwari’s resilience led him to significant milestones like collaborating with the BBC and his work being recognized by the Centre for Studies in Gender and Sexuality at Ashoka University.

A Call for Queer Voices in Literature

Tiwari advocates for greater inclusivity and sensitivity in the publishing industry for queer writers. He emphasizes the need for mainstream recognition of queer voices in literature. With the publishing of ‘Over the Rainbow: India’s Queer Heroes’, Tiwari hopes to make South Asian queer literature a more vibrant genre and pave the way for more stories that resonate with the queer community in India. He envisions a future where queer history is taught and embraced widely, contributing to a more inclusive and understanding society.