Aditya L1: India’s First Solar Observatory Satellite Nears its Destination

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Aditya L1: India's First Solar Observatory Satellite Nears its Destination

India’s maiden solar observatory spacecraft, Aditya L1, is nearing its destination at Lagrange Point 1 (L1) following a remarkable journey of 1.5 million kilometers through the unforgiving vacuum of space. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to execute a crucial maneuver on January 6, 2024, to situate the spacecraft into a halo orbit around L1, offering a stable vantage point for uninterrupted observation of our star, the Sun.

Historical Roots of Aditya L1

The inception of Aditya L1 can be traced back to the 1960s at the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory (KSO) in Tamil Nadu. Efforts to study the Sun’s corona using a coronagraph at KSO were unsuccessful, yet the observatory persisted in its solar research, eventually contributing to Aditya L1’s Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC).

Aditya L1’s Capabilities and Objectives

The VELC, devised to scrutinize the solar corona, is anticipated to augment our comprehension of solar phenomena like flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). Understanding these events is indispensable for predicting space weather and protecting Earth’s technological infrastructure from solar-induced disruptions. Aditya L1 is also equipped to analyze solar storms, solar waves, solar winds, and the solar atmosphere.

India’s Endeavor to Enhance Scientific Research

The success of Aditya L1, launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh in 2023, is a testament to ISRO’s resilience and determination. It’s a significant stride in India’s pursuit of scientific excellence, establishing the credibility of ISRO’s launch vehicle, PSLV, which has successfully reached its planned orbits 57 times since 1993. However, despite being the third-highest producer of journal articles in science and engineering, India lags behind America and China in scientific output. Addressing constraints such as funding and researcher shortage is critical for India to leverage scientific research in tackling its challenges in sanitation, health care, sustainability, and air quality.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

