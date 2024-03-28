Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Engage: Rings Flaunted Amid Wedding Buzz

Amid swirling rumors of a secret wedding, actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have taken to social media to announce their engagement, sharing a glimpse of their rings and putting speculations to rest. The couple, who have been linked romantically since starring together in the 2021 Telugu film 'Maha Samudram', confirmed their engagement with matching Instagram posts, each joyously declaring the other's affirmative response.

Advertisment

From Co-stars to Life Partners

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's journey from co-stars to fiancés began on the sets of 'Maha Samudram', where their on-screen chemistry sparked an off-screen romance. Despite the public's keen interest in their relationship, they preferred to keep their affair out of the limelight, choosing instead to share occasional glimpses of their togetherness through social media. The engagement announcement comes after recent rumors suggested they had secretly married in a temple in Telangana, which the couple has now clarified was their engagement ceremony.

Engagement Announcement Amid Career Highs

Advertisment

Both actors are at significant points in their careers, with Hydari missing the release date announcement of her upcoming project, 'Heeramandi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, fueling further speculation about her personal life. On the other hand, Siddharth continues to captivate audiences with his performances, making this engagement not only a personal milestone but also an interesting development in their professional lives.

Looking Towards the Future

As Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth step into this new chapter of their lives together, fans and followers are eagerly anticipating not only the couple's future projects but also any glimpses into their life together. Their engagement marks a beautiful beginning to a journey from reel to real love, inviting speculation and excitement about what lies ahead for these stars, both on and off the screen.