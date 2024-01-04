Adidas Sets Up First Asian Global Capacity Centre Outside China in Chennai

In a strategic move to tap into the vast software skill pool of India, Adidas, the German sports brand, has announced the establishment of its first Global Capacity Centre (GCC) in Asia outside China. The Chennai-based GCC, under the leadership of Akhil Kapoor, is set to focus on key operational processes including source-to-pay, financial planning & analysis, invoice-to-cash, and record-to-report, indicating the brand’s commitment towards leveraging the country’s IT and data competencies.

Chennai: A Rising Hub for Global Capacity Centres

The choice of Chennai as the location for Adidas’ new GCC signifies the city’s growing prominence as an ideal location for such centres, especially in the footwear industry. The city is already the locale of GCCs for other leading sports brands such as Nike and Lululemon, further strengthening its reputation as a footwear industry heavyweight. Chennai’s diversified GCC landscape, which spans various sectors including manufacturing, health sciences, telecommunications, logistics, and retail, adds to its allure for global companies.

Boosting Tamil Nadu’s GCC Ecosystem

The establishment of Adidas’ GCC is expected to significantly enhance Tamil Nadu’s GCC ecosystem. The state has been witnessing a steady influx of global companies, including UPS, Hitachi Energy, and Udemy, setting up their first centres. Adidas’ move is likely to further bolster this trend, enhancing the region’s attractiveness for global entities. The state’s office space absorption has seen a record growth, indicative of a robust demand for GCCs.

Adidas’ Recruiting Drive in Chennai

Simultaneously, Adidas has embarked on a recruitment drive for various roles in its Chennai centre. This move demonstrates a formalized approach towards supporting its global operations through specialized skills in IT, data, and other functions. The expansion is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the brand over the next three to five years.