ADHD Short Film Shines Light on Mental Health Awareness with Star Cast Arsheen Namdar, Jasleen Singh

MUMBAI: In an era where mental health often takes a backseat, 'ADHD', a compelling short film, emerges as a beacon of awareness and conversation. Released on the Content Keedas YouTube channel, this cinematic piece has already captivated audiences, amassing over a hundred thousand likes shortly after its debut. Directed by Shivankar Arora and penned by Shipra Arora, the film boasts a talented cast including Arsheen Namdar, Jasleen Singh, and Nilu Kohli, with production helmed by Content Ka Keeda Films.

Spotlight on Mental Health

The narrative of 'ADHD' delves deep into the complexities of mental health, offering viewers not just entertainment but also enlightenment on an often-misunderstood subject. In a recent exclusive chat with Tellychakkar, Jasleen Singh shared insights into the importance of acknowledging and addressing mental health issues. He emphasized the need for open discussions and counseling sessions to unearth and tackle the root causes of mental health struggles, advocating for a society where these conversations are normalized.

Juggling Act: Studies and Screen

Jasleen Singh, known for his roles in 'Neerja' and 'A Flying Jatt', also opened up about balancing his acting career with academic commitments. He revealed his strategy of studying during lunch breaks on set and scheduling dubbing sessions around his exams, showcasing a remarkable commitment to both his passion and education.

Dream Collaborations and Future Aspirations

When asked about his dream collaborations, Singh expressed a desire to work alongside Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. Furthermore, he named Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a director he would be honored to work with, highlighting his admiration for Bhansali's cinematic vision and storytelling prowess.

As 'ADHD' continues to garner attention and praise, it serves not only as a testament to the talents of its cast and crew but also as a crucial step forward in the dialogue surrounding mental health. With its impactful narrative and heartfelt performances, the film encourages audiences to reflect on their understanding and approach to mental health, fostering a more empathetic and informed society.