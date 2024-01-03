en English
India

Addressing Climate Threats: Seminar on Cyclones, Heavy Rains, and Floods

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
Addressing Climate Threats: Seminar on Cyclones, Heavy Rains, and Floods

On January 5, at 4 pm, a significant seminar titled ‘Devastating cyclone, heavy rain and floods – challenges and solutions’ is set to take place at the Madras School of Social Work. Chaired by D Thomas Franco, the coordinator of Environmental Protection Organisations, the event aims to shed light on the challenges posed by severe weather conditions such as cyclones, heavy rains, and floods. The seminar will also serve as a platform to discuss potential solutions to mitigate the impact of these natural disasters.

Insightful Talks by Prominent Speakers

The seminar will feature key speakers like Dr. J Radhakrishnan, the commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation, S Janakarajan, a water expert, K Saravanan from Coastal Activities Network, and T Jayaraman, a climate change researcher at the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation. Each will bring their unique perspectives and expertise to the discussion, providing deep insights into the problems at hand and exploring various solutions.

Exploring Innovative Solutions to Mitigate Impact

In the face of dangerous weather events, innovative solutions like the ‘Khudi Bari’ housing design by Marina Tabassum, an award-winning architect in Bangladesh, provide a beacon of hope. These resilient homes, built on bamboo stilts, are designed to withstand flooding, providing a cost-effective and sustainable model for areas prone to extreme weather conditions. The pioneering design has already proved its worth by saving many from abandoning their homes during floods.

Addressing Vulnerabilities and Promoting Justice

The seminar will also address the increasing intensity of climate hazards, particularly in low-lying coastal cities, and the implications on urban systems, economic well-being, and marginalized populations. The urgency of adopting an environmental justice lens to investigate the distribution of vulnerabilities and hazards associated with disasters will be a point of discussion. The seminar aims to echo the sentiment of Hurricane Katrina as a watershed moment for the climate justice movement.

In conclusion, the seminar seeks to highlight the value of participatory modelling techniques in identifying and prioritising intervention options by diverse stakeholders. By exploring the interdependencies within flood risk management systems, the seminar aims to promote more resilient and sustainable flood risk management strategies, ultimately steering us towards a safer future amidst the rising threats of climate change.

India Weather
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

