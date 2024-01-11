en English
Business

Adarsh Menon Takes the Wheel as President of Zoomcar


By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Adarsh Menon Takes the Wheel as President of Zoomcar

Adarsh Menon, a seasoned executive with over 22 years of experience, has been appointed as the new president of Zoomcar, a leading car-sharing marketplace. With a rich background encompassing stints at Flipkart and Hindustan Unilever, Menon is expected to steer the company towards further growth and enhanced customer experience.

Menon’s Professional Journey

Menon brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role in Zoomcar. Prior to this appointment, he was instrumental in leading new businesses at Flipkart, including ClearTrip, Shopsy, and ReCommerce. These were high-growth mandates involving diverse businesses that were either newly acquired or launched. Before his tenure at Flipkart, Menon spent twelve years at Hindustan Unilever, honing his expertise in various sectors.

Expectations at Zoomcar

As the president of Zoomcar, Menon will be responsible for overseeing the company’s growth, operations, and customer experience. Greg Moran, the CEO and co-founder of Zoomcar, expressed confidence in Menon’s ability to scale the business and emphasised on the company’s position at the forefront of a transformation in personal mobility.

Zoomcar’s Market Position

Founded in 2013 and based in Bengaluru, Zoomcar operates a peer-to-peer car sharing platform that allows car owners to list their vehicles for hire. The company has recently made a splash in international markets with its listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange. This, coupled with the involvement of investors such as Peak XV Partners, underscores Zoomcar’s robust growth trajectory and its immense market potential.

Business India Transportation


Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

