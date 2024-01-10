en English
Conflict & Defence

Adani’s Drishti 10 Starliner UAV Takes Flight, Bolstering India’s Naval Capabilities

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Adani's Drishti 10 Starliner UAV Takes Flight, Bolstering India's Naval Capabilities

Adani Defence and Aerospace, a key player in the Indian defense sector, unveiled its latest marvel, the Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), custom-built for the Indian Navy. An event that not only marks a significant technological leap for the company but also strengthens India’s foothold in defense autonomy and strategic leadership. The grand flag-off ceremony, which saw the presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), and 75 Navy personnel, was held at Adani Aerospace Park in Hyderabad.

Departing for Maritime Operations

The ceremony was not just a product launch but also the commencement of a critical journey. The UAV is all set to depart from Hyderabad for Porbandar, its induction point into naval maritime operations. Admiral Hari Kumar expressed his optimism and appreciation towards Adani’s efforts to align with the Indian Navy’s requirements and its role in fostering self-reliance in defense through an ecosystem of robust partnerships and capabilities.

A Technological Masterpiece

The Drishti 10 Starliner is not just another UAV. It is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with an exceptional endurance of 36 hours and a payload capacity of 450 kg. The standout feature, however, is its certification with STANAG 4671, which makes it the only all-weather military platform capable of operating in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.

Enhancing Maritime Surveillance

Admiral Kumar emphasized the strategic importance of the Drishti 10’s integration into the Navy. The new UAV is expected to significantly enhance India’s maritime surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, allowing for more efficient and informed operations. Jeet Adani, Vice President of Adani Enterprises, underscored the criticality of ISR platforms in the current geopolitical climate, particularly the role of intelligence and unmanned systems in security and dissemination of information.

Adani’s commitment to meeting the needs of the Indian Armed Forces and positioning India as a vital player in the global defense export market was also reaffirmed. The Drishti 10 Starliner UAV is a clear testament to this commitment, marking a significant stride towards a more secure and technologically advanced defense landscape for India.

Conflict & Defence India Military
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

