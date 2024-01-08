Adani’s ACC Limited Acquires Asian Concretes and Cements to Bolster Market Presence

In a significant development within the Indian cement industry, ACC Limited, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has inked an agreement to acquire Asian Concretes and Cements Private Limited (ACCPL), a move that is anticipated to bolster ACC Limited’s market presence and enhance its manufacturing capabilities. The deal, valued at Rs 426 crore, underscores the Adani Group’s ongoing investment in the infrastructure sector, aligning with India’s overarching development goals.

Acquisition Aims to Strengthen Market Presence

ACCPL, a manufacturer of cement and ready-mix concrete, has been a reputable player in the industry. The acquisition of ACCPL by ACC Limited is expected to create a powerhouse in the cement sector, strengthening the latter’s market leadership, particularly in North India. By integrating ACCPL’s operations, ACC Limited aims to improve its supply chain efficiency, gain a competitive edge in the market, and enhance its cement production capacity.

Adani’s Investment in Infrastructure

The acquisition is also a testament to the Adani Group’s continued investment in the infrastructure sector. The group’s total cement capacity is set to increase to 77.40 MTPA, with an anticipated growth to 106 MTPA by FY 2026. This move aligns with the group’s ambitious goal of achieving a 140 MTPA capacity for its Cement Business by 2028.

Indian Cement Industry Outlook

ACC Limited’s strategic acquisition comes at a time when the Indian cement industry is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demand from the construction sector. The integration of ACCPL’s operations is expected to offer ACC Limited a more robust footing in this burgeoning industry. However, the finalization of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.