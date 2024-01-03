en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Adani Total Gas and Shigan Quantum Form Alliance for a Greener Future

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
Adani Total Gas and Shigan Quantum Form Alliance for a Greener Future

In a groundbreaking alliance, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) has joined forces with Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited, setting their sights on environmental sustainability. The partnership, crystallized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims at decarbonizing the supply chain and transitioning to cleaner energy sources like Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). This collaboration promises a beacon of hope for industries including cement, ports, and logistics, among others, by providing sustainable solutions.

Driving the Greener Revolution

The partnership’s focal point is adopting natural gas for transportation and mining applications. Aiming to tackle the challenges of environmental degradation head-on, the collaboration also seeks to explore LNG retrofitment solutions for stationary engines, locomotives, and marine equipment. Adani Total Gas Ltd sees this move as a critical step towards a greener future, fostering positive changes in the business ecosystem and contributing to India’s sustainable energy initiatives.

Chasing the Future of Mobility

In addition to natural gas solutions, the partnership will venture into the realm of e-mobility solutions for last-mile delivery. They aim to develop efficient means of transportation that minimize carbon footprints and enhance operational efficiency. This initiative also extends to exploring the potential of green hydrogen as fuel for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, paving the way for future technological advancements in the mobility sector.

Leaders’ Perspectives

Suresh P. Manglani, ATGL’s Executive Director and CEO, champions the MoU as a significant stride towards a greener future. On the other hand, Shigan’s Managing Director, Shishir Agrawal, underscores the partnership’s instrumental role in advancing environmental responsibility. Both leaders echo the sentiment that this collaboration will bring forth a new dawn of sustainable practices in the industry.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mother's Recipe Launches 'Mumbai ka Pyaar' Campaign, Engages Mumbaikars with Branding on Local Trains

By Rafia Tasleem

Karyopharm Therapeutics Grants RSUs to New Hire, Reinforces Commitment to Cancer Treatment Innovation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Akebia Therapeutics Incentivizes New Hires with Stock Options

By BNN Correspondents

BGF Investor Predicts Economic Landscape for 2024, Birmingham Airport Sees Business Travel Rebound

By Israel Ojoko

Navigating the Challenging Landscape: The Office REIT Market in 2024 ...
@Business · 2 mins
Navigating the Challenging Landscape: The Office REIT Market in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Meesho Resumes Campus Recruitment, Aims to Hire 150 Students from Top Indian Colleges

By Dil Bar Irshad

Meesho Resumes Campus Recruitment, Aims to Hire 150 Students from Top Indian Colleges
Beam’s Platform Revolutionizes Corporate Social Responsibility

By Nimrah Khatoon

Beam's Platform Revolutionizes Corporate Social Responsibility
Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location
Hercules Site Services Secures £5.75 Million Contracts from UK Water Sector

By Geeta Pillai

Hercules Site Services Secures £5.75 Million Contracts from UK Water Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
10 seconds
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
25 seconds
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
30 seconds
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
31 seconds
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
59 seconds
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition
1 min
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition
Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment
1 min
Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
2 mins
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
2 mins
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app