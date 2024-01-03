Adani Total Gas and Shigan Quantum Form Alliance for a Greener Future

In a groundbreaking alliance, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) has joined forces with Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited, setting their sights on environmental sustainability. The partnership, crystallized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims at decarbonizing the supply chain and transitioning to cleaner energy sources like Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). This collaboration promises a beacon of hope for industries including cement, ports, and logistics, among others, by providing sustainable solutions.

Driving the Greener Revolution

The partnership’s focal point is adopting natural gas for transportation and mining applications. Aiming to tackle the challenges of environmental degradation head-on, the collaboration also seeks to explore LNG retrofitment solutions for stationary engines, locomotives, and marine equipment. Adani Total Gas Ltd sees this move as a critical step towards a greener future, fostering positive changes in the business ecosystem and contributing to India’s sustainable energy initiatives.

Chasing the Future of Mobility

In addition to natural gas solutions, the partnership will venture into the realm of e-mobility solutions for last-mile delivery. They aim to develop efficient means of transportation that minimize carbon footprints and enhance operational efficiency. This initiative also extends to exploring the potential of green hydrogen as fuel for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, paving the way for future technological advancements in the mobility sector.

Leaders’ Perspectives

Suresh P. Manglani, ATGL’s Executive Director and CEO, champions the MoU as a significant stride towards a greener future. On the other hand, Shigan’s Managing Director, Shishir Agrawal, underscores the partnership’s instrumental role in advancing environmental responsibility. Both leaders echo the sentiment that this collaboration will bring forth a new dawn of sustainable practices in the industry.