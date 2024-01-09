en English
Business

Adani Ports & SEZ Records Significant Growth, Upscales Volume Guidance for FY24

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ), one of India’s premier port operators, has announced a substantial 42% year-on-year surge in volumes for the Oct-Dec’23 quarter, reaching a total volume of 311 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the first nine months of the financial year 2024. This represents a 23% increase over the same period from the previous year. The robust performance has led to a revision in the company’s volume guidance for the full financial year 2024, with the new estimate set at 400 MMT, up from the previous range of 370-390 MMT. The management is optimistic that actual volumes may even surpass this revised forecast.

On Track to Meet Ambitious Targets

APSEZ’s strong growth trajectory puts it on track to meet the ambitious port traffic target of 500 MMT by the financial year 2025, a significant leap from the 339 MMT achieved in FY23. The company’s growth is anticipated to be 1.5 times the GDP growth rate, cementing its position as a dominant player in the port operations sector. Two of APSEZ’s ports are among the top 10 in India in terms of annual cargo volume, highlighting the company’s significant role in the nation’s maritime commerce.

Impressive Growth Over Six Years

APSEZ has demonstrated strong financial performance over the past six years, from FY18 to FY23, maintaining a strong cash flow from operations totaling ₹43,300 crore. The company has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 16% during this period. As the largest private port operator in India, APSEZ commands more than a 24% market share in cargo handling.

Positive Future Projections

Looking forward, APSEZ is projected to experience a 14% growth in volume from FY23 to FY26. Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT are also expected to see a compound annual growth rate of 19%, 18%, and 17%, respectively, over the same period. Given these positive projections, the company has been assigned a ‘Buy’ rating with a revised target price of ₹1,410, based on 16 times the FY26 estimated EV/EBITDA.

Business India Transportation
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

