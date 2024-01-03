en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Adani Ports Announces Major Leadership Reshuffle Amid Strategic Planning

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 am EST
Adani Ports Announces Major Leadership Reshuffle Amid Strategic Planning

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, a linchpin in India’s maritime economy, has announced a major reshuffling in its top leadership echelons. Gautam Adani, the company’s founder and Chief Executive, has been re-designated as the Executive Chairman. His son, Karan Adani, has been appointed as the new Managing Director. These changes become effective from January 4, 2024.

Leadership Tenure

The terms for both Gautam and Karan Adani have been clearly defined by the board. Gautam Adani is set to continue in his position until June 30, 2027, offering his expertise and guidance in this pivotal role for over three more years. Meanwhile, Karan Adani’s term as Managing Director is expected to last until May 23, 2027, marking a significant period for the younger Adani to shape the company’s future.

New CEO Appointment

In an additional move, Ashwani Gupta has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, starting on January 4, 2024. Gupta will also serve as a Whole-Time Director, a role that commences upon the receipt of his Director Identification Number. His tenure as a director is for three years, marking the company’s faith in his leadership and strategic capabilities.

Resignation and Departure

The board also acknowledged the resignation of Malay Mahadevia, who decided to step down at the close of business hours on Wednesday. His departure marks a significant shift in the company’s top-tier leadership, and the impact of this change will undoubtedly be closely watched by industry insiders and stakeholders alike.

This substantial leadership reshuffle at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited underscores the importance of long-term strategic planning in the highly competitive and dynamic maritime industry. The decisions reflect the company’s determination to maintain its leadership position while navigating the ever-evolving business challenges and opportunities.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Goldman Sachs' Conviction List for 2024: Spotlight on 10 Stocks

By Bijay Laxmi

Sales Focus Inc. Marks Record Growth; AITX Forecasts Significant Rise in 2024

By Nitish Verma

Digital Brands Group Eyes Enhanced Shareholder Value in 2024

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Nasdaq CSD Iceland Sheds Light on Shareholding Structures with New Report

By Nimrah Khatoon

Cisco's Sustainability Strategy: A Commitment to Net-Zero Emissions an ...
@Business · 1 min
Cisco's Sustainability Strategy: A Commitment to Net-Zero Emissions an ...
heart comment 0
WNS (Holdings) Limited Set to Announce Q3 2024 Results; Envestnet’s Past Earnings Explored

By María Alejandra Trujillo

WNS (Holdings) Limited Set to Announce Q3 2024 Results; Envestnet's Past Earnings Explored
MCA Forecasts Surge in Private Capital Expenditures in India

By Rafia Tasleem

MCA Forecasts Surge in Private Capital Expenditures in India
Insolvency Software Market Projected to Grow Over 10% from 2024 to 2032

By BNN Correspondents

Insolvency Software Market Projected to Grow Over 10% from 2024 to 2032
Michigan’s Famed Vegan Food Truck, Shimmy Shack, on Sale Once More

By BNN Correspondents

Michigan's Famed Vegan Food Truck, Shimmy Shack, on Sale Once More
Latest Headlines
World News
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
45 seconds
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted
58 seconds
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted
All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh's Toxic Algae Problem
1 min
All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh's Toxic Algae Problem
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
1 min
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas
1 min
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas
INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment
2 mins
INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis
2 mins
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis
FHA Faces Backlash Over Demolition Plans in Zhidu Village
2 mins
FHA Faces Backlash Over Demolition Plans in Zhidu Village
Football Finance Under Scrutiny: The Case for Stronger Regulation
2 mins
Football Finance Under Scrutiny: The Case for Stronger Regulation
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
5 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app