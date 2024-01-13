en English
Business

Adani Group to Open Mega Ammunition Plant in Kanpur

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:35 am EST
In a significant stride towards self-reliance in defence production, India’s Adani Group is set to launch a new ammunition plant in Kanpur next month. The establishment, touted as the largest integrated facility of its kind in South Asia, strengthens the group’s foothold in the defence sector, following its recent delivery of domestically produced drones to the Indian Navy.

Revolutionizing Ammunition Production

The Kanpur ammunition plant, representing an initial investment of 1,500 crore, will primarily focus on producing 7.62 and 5.56 mm bullets. These ammunition types are widely used in assault rifles and carbines globally, underscoring the plant’s potential to cater to an expansive market. The initiative aligns with the Indian government’s emphasis on boosting domestic production and reducing dependencies on imports in the defence sector.

Adani Defence: A Rising Powerhouse

Adani Defence, a division of the Adani Group, is spearheading this significant venture. With this new establishment, the entity envisions a dual opportunity: tapping into the vast export market and fulfilling the ammunition requirements of India. The move is indicative of Adani Defence’s commitment to propel India towards self-reliance in defence production.

Impact on Indian Defence Sector

Simultaneously, news arrives of the Indian Air Force’s plans to extend the service life of its Su-30 MKI combat aircraft fleet by over 20 years. The fleet is expected to remain the country’s mainstay for at least the next 15-20 years. The upcoming ammunition plant and the extended lifespan of the aircraft fleet mark significant developments in bolstering India’s defence capabilities.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

