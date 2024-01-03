Adani Group Eyes Expansion in Telangana with Data Center and Aerospace Park

Adani Group, the Indian multinational conglomerate, has confirmed its intention to expand its operations in Telangana. In a meeting with the state’s Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, the company expressed an interest in establishing a data center and an aerospace park in the region. This announcement comes in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on the Adani Hindenburg case, which saw the group’s stocks close higher on Wednesday.

Adani Group’s Expansion Plans

The delegation from Adani Group, including Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZs, and Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Defence and Aerospace, outlined their future projects in the state. Not only did they confirm their commitment to current undertakings, but they also requested the government’s support for new ventures. The company’s willingness to invest in Telangana signals its confidence in the state’s industrial and technological capabilities.

Support From Telangana Government

In response to Adani Group’s proposals, Chief Minister Reddy assured the delegation of the state’s support. This backing will extend to providing essential amenities, robust infrastructure, and subsidies to encourage the growth of industry and employment opportunities in the region. The presence of high-ranking officials, including Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, at the meeting underscores the state’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to investment and development.

Adani Group and the Supreme Court Verdict

The meeting follows the Supreme Court’s refusal to transfer the case of alleged stock price manipulation against the Adani Group to a special investigation team. Instead, the court ordered market regulator SEBI to continue its investigation, with a three-month deadline. Out of the 24 allegations against the Adani Group, SEBI has completed scrutiny in 22 cases. Following the verdict, billionaire Gautam Adani expressed gratitude, stating the truth had prevailed and his group would continue to contribute to India’s growth story.