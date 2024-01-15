en English
India

Adani Group Embarks on a Monumental Redevelopment of Mumbai’s Dharavi

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has embarked on a monumental journey to transform Mumbai’s Dharavi, the largest slum in India. The conglomerate’s initiative proposes to offer homes to eligible residents that are 17% larger than those provided in similar redevelopment projects.

Reviving Dharavi

The Adani Properties, a part of Adani Group, has formed a joint venture with Mumbai’s slum rehabilitation authority to execute the redevelopment of the Dharavi slum area. The project, estimated to cost between $4-5 billion, aims to replace existing structures with new towers and significantly improve living conditions for the residents. The undertaking is backed by a consortium of banks, led by the State Bank of India, indicating a significant commitment to urban renewal and social welfare.

Transforming Lives

The redevelopment project, a collaboration between Adani Group and the Maharashtra government, promises to transform Dharavi into a globally connected city. The plan involves preserving Dharavi’s entrepreneurial culture while providing new housing and commercial spaces, along with improved infrastructure and facilities. Residents deemed ineligible for housing within Dharavi will be accommodated in other parts of the city. The initiative seeks to set new benchmarks in slum rehabilitation and urban rejuvenation, drawing inspiration from best practices across the globe.

A New Era for Dharavi

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project aims to provide minimum 350 square foot homes to residents, far exceeding the standards set by other slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai. The project pledges to upgrade the living conditions of Dharavi’s inhabitants by offering well-lit, ventilated, hygienic, and secure homes. High-profile planners and designers from India and around the world have been enlisted to develop the master plan, aiming to create a safe and sustainable environment for the residents. The program also focuses on offering access to education, healthcare, and sustainable economic development opportunities for the people of Dharavi.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

