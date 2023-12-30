Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Misperceptions Stemming from On-Screen Characters

Siddhant Chaturvedi, the acclaimed Indian actor, has recently addressed the misconceptions about his real-life persona, stemming from his on-screen performances. In a candid conversation with India Today, Chaturvedi opened up about the backlash he faced following his portrayal of Zain, a deceitful entrepreneur, in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan.’

The Misperception of Characters

Chaturvedi’s character in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is a man engaged in an illicit affair with his fiancee’s cousin, an act that led some viewers to erroneously assume the actor’s real-life infidelity. The actor, however, clarified that he immerses himself in his roles during filming, occasionally altering his behavior unintentionally. He asserted that he makes a conscious effort to dissociate from the character once the project concludes.

Life Beyond the Silver Screen

Chaturvedi emphasized that he does not carry over any character traits into his personal life. After his breakthrough role in ‘Gully Boy,’ many perceived him as a rapper, and now, following ‘Gehraiyaan,’ as a cheater. However, the actor maintains a clear distinction between his professional and personal identities.

Exploring Digital Age Complexities

Chaturvedi was also recently seen in the Netflix film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,’ an exploration of the intricacies of social media and its impact on relationships among digital-age twenty-somethings. The film, co-starring Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, was directed by Arjun Varain Singh and co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It critically examines urban loneliness through the perspective of three young adults in Mumbai.

In conclusion, Siddhant Chaturvedi continues to challenge his artistic boundaries by choosing diverse roles. However, the actor firmly believes that a character should stay on the screen and not bleed into his real-life persona, despite the audience’s misperceptions.