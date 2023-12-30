en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Misperceptions Stemming from On-Screen Characters

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:09 am EST
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Misperceptions Stemming from On-Screen Characters

Siddhant Chaturvedi, the acclaimed Indian actor, has recently addressed the misconceptions about his real-life persona, stemming from his on-screen performances. In a candid conversation with India Today, Chaturvedi opened up about the backlash he faced following his portrayal of Zain, a deceitful entrepreneur, in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan.’

The Misperception of Characters

Chaturvedi’s character in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is a man engaged in an illicit affair with his fiancee’s cousin, an act that led some viewers to erroneously assume the actor’s real-life infidelity. The actor, however, clarified that he immerses himself in his roles during filming, occasionally altering his behavior unintentionally. He asserted that he makes a conscious effort to dissociate from the character once the project concludes.

Life Beyond the Silver Screen

Chaturvedi emphasized that he does not carry over any character traits into his personal life. After his breakthrough role in ‘Gully Boy,’ many perceived him as a rapper, and now, following ‘Gehraiyaan,’ as a cheater. However, the actor maintains a clear distinction between his professional and personal identities.

Exploring Digital Age Complexities

Chaturvedi was also recently seen in the Netflix film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,’ an exploration of the intricacies of social media and its impact on relationships among digital-age twenty-somethings. The film, co-starring Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, was directed by Arjun Varain Singh and co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It critically examines urban loneliness through the perspective of three young adults in Mumbai.

In conclusion, Siddhant Chaturvedi continues to challenge his artistic boundaries by choosing diverse roles. However, the actor firmly believes that a character should stay on the screen and not bleed into his real-life persona, despite the audience’s misperceptions.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oppo Reno 11 Series Poised for Imminent Launch in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Climate Change Brews a Crisis in Assam's Tea Estates

By Rafia Tasleem

Rashmika Mandanna: Basking in the Joy of Achievement and Gratitude

By BNN Correspondents

India's Stamp Duty Collections Reach Decade High: A Sign of Robust Real Estate Growth?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mumbai Property Market Sees Record Surge in Sales: Sign of Robust Reco ...
@Economy · 10 mins
Mumbai Property Market Sees Record Surge in Sales: Sign of Robust Reco ...
heart comment 0
Karnataka Headmistress Faces Suspension Over Alleged Misconduct During School Excursion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Karnataka Headmistress Faces Suspension Over Alleged Misconduct During School Excursion
Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan Embark on a New Year Journey

By Dil Bar Irshad

Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan Embark on a New Year Journey
Ayodhya Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Railway Station: A Milestone in Modernizing India’s Travel Infrastructure

By Rafia Tasleem

Ayodhya Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Railway Station: A Milestone in Modernizing India's Travel Infrastructure
Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated in Ayodhya by PM Modi: A Tribute to the Music Icon’s Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated in Ayodhya by PM Modi: A Tribute to the Music Icon's Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
4 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
5 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
8 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
11 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
12 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
12 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
12 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
15 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
15 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
12 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app