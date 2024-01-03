Achal Kapoor Resigns as Non-Executive Independent Director of Quasar India Limited

In a significant turn of events, Ms. Achal Kapoor has resigned from her role as a Non-Executive Independent Director of Quasar India Limited. The resignation, which came into effect on January 27, 2023, marks a significant shift in the board composition of the company.

Impact on Quasar India Limited

As a Non-Executive Independent Director, Ms. Kapoor played a pivotal role in the governance and strategic direction of Quasar India Limited. Her departure poses a new challenge for the company as it navigates the process of identifying a suitable replacement, capable of contributing to the company’s strategic decisions and governance with the same level of expertise and insight.

Significant Roles in Other Companies

Ms. Kapoor’s impact extends beyond Quasar India Limited. She holds directorship roles in Goyal Aluminiums Limited and Kotia Enterprises Limited. In both companies, she is a member of various board committees, underlining her significant presence in the corporate governance landscape.

Key Positions and Responsibilities

In Goyal Aluminiums Limited, Ms. Kapoor serves on the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. Her multifaceted role in these committees underscores her deep involvement in critical corporate governance functions. In Kotia Enterprises Limited, she holds a dual role. She serves as a member of the Audit Committee and holds the position of Chairman in the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. These roles further emphasize her pivotal role in shaping the governance and strategic direction of these companies.