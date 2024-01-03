Accusations of Financial Misconduct Hover Over Savitribai Phule Pune University

In a recent turn of events, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is in the crosshairs of allegations of financial impropriety. Senate member Sachin Gorde-Patil has accused the institution of bypassing standard financial procedures in the awarding of a Rs 15 crore contract for desk to publishing (DTP) and proofreading of question papers.

Allegations Against the University

Gorde-Patil alleges that the contract was handed over to a company without undergoing a proper tender process. He has also raised questions regarding the vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi’s authority to sanction such a substantial amount without adhering to procedures. The issue has sparked a debate on the transparency of the university’s financial dealings and has put the institution’s credibility under scrutiny.

University’s Response to the Accusations

However, SPPU has been quick to refute these allegations. The university has asserted that a transparent e-tendering process was followed in awarding the contract. It has also claimed that the contract was awarded at a rate lower than previously, leading to financial savings for the university. This statement from the university is an attempt to underline its commitment to financial integrity and procedural compliance.

Additional Financial Concerns

In response to further concerns about financial decisions, the SPPU has clarified that all contracts necessitate approval from the management council and are in compliance with the draft contract’s terms. The university has also defended its decision to spend on third-party insurance for its staff. It has cited its authority under the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016, and stated that it has followed all procedural requirements for scheme renewals.

The allegations and the university’s response to them have led to a larger discussion on financial transparency and accountability in educational institutions. As more details emerge, the narrative will be further shaped, and the implications will play out in the coming days.