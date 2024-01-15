ACC Limited’s Bargarh Cement Plant Wins Gold at Kalinga Safety Excellence Award Ceremony

In a testament to its commitment towards a safer and more secure work environment, ACC Limited, a leading cement and ready-mix concrete producer in India, has clinched a gold award at the 14th Kalinga Safety Excellence Award ceremony. The award, conferred upon its Bargarh cement plant, recognizes the organization’s exemplary practices in occupational safety and health.

Double Gold for Bargarh Plant

This prestigious accolade comes hot on the heels of the Bargarh plant’s previous gold award, which acknowledged its efforts towards sustainability and safety. The recent recognition hence marks the second gold award for the plant in a span of a week, further augmenting ACC Limited’s reputation for safety and environmental consciousness.

Platform for Safety Advocacy

The award ceremony was part of the National Safety Conclave-2023, held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The conclave serves as a platform for sharing industry best practices, discussing compliance strategies related to workplace safety, and fostering a culture of safety within the industry.

ACC’s Legacy of Safety and Sustainability

Established in 1936, ACC Limited has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainability, safety, and environmental management. Its widespread network of manufacturing sites and concrete plants have earned it the title of India’s Most Trusted Cement Brand and one of the ‘Iconic Brands of India’. The company’s adherence to sustainable practices is also evident in its distinction of being the first Indian Cement Company to sign the Net Zero Pledge with Science Based Targets. This commitment to sustainability and safety continues to be a cornerstone of ACC Limited’s operations, as highlighted by its recent gold award at the Kalinga Safety Excellence Award ceremony.