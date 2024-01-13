en English
Education

ABVP’s Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan: A Campaign to Reinvigorate Indian Campus Culture

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
ABVP’s Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan: A Campaign to Reinvigorate Indian Campus Culture

India’s student organization, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has initiated the Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan campaign to counteract the dwindling student presence on Indian campuses. The campaign was inaugurated by ABVP’s General Secretary Yagyawalkya Shukla at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti.

A Revitalization of Campus Culture

The Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan, announced during the ABVP’s central working committee and executive council meeting in New Delhi, aims to breathe new life into campus culture and bolster traditional Indian campus norms. It seeks to bring back the vibrancy of college life that has declined in recent years, largely due to the sweeping changes in educational delivery methods.

Two-Phase Campaign

This campaign is structured into two phases and targets a wide demographic range from 10+2 level students to university attendees. The first phase comprises activities designed to pique interest, such as dialogues, student parliaments, and motivational speeches. The subsequent phase is focused on creating vibrant campuses, establishing employment centers, and enhancing student welfare facilities.

Moving Beyond the Macaulay System

During the meeting, ABVP members underscored the significance of learning from Swami Vivekananda’s teachings. They stressed the need to transition away from the colonial-era Macaulay education system, which is seen as too focused on rote learning and not enough on character and practical skills development. The Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan campaign is an attempt to shift the focus and adapt to changes in educational mediums while ensuring continuous student attendance.

Education
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

