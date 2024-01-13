en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

ABVP Launches Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan to Revitalize Indian University Campuses

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
ABVP Launches Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan to Revitalize Indian University Campuses

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced the launch of the ‘Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan,’ a campaign aimed at rekindling student engagement and restoring the traditional campus culture across Indian universities. Announced during the ABVP’s central working committee and executive council meeting in New Delhi, the initiative was first implemented at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti.

Revitalizing Student Life

The Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan was born out of the observed decline in student activity on university campuses. The campaign seeks to revitalize the educational environment, fostering a culture of dialogue and participation. It has been structured in two phases, with the first focusing on kindling interest through dialogues, student parliaments, and motivational speeches. The aim is to engage students from 10+2 level up to university attendees, stimulating their minds and promoting a culture of active learning and discourse.

Beyond the Classroom

The second phase of the campaign focuses on creating vibrant campuses. This entails the establishment of better employment centers and student welfare facilities, ensuring that students have access to resources that facilitate their overall development and wellbeing. The campaign’s objective extends beyond academics, aiming to foster a holistic educational environment that caters to students’ intellectual, emotional, and professional needs.

The Role of Tradition

On Youth Day, a day commemorating Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, ABVP organized a seminar at BHU’s Institute of Science. Speakers at the launch event underscored the importance of learning from Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, reintegrating Indian cultural values for national reconstruction, and the urgency to shift from the colonial Macaulay education system to one that emphasizes character and practical development. The campaign’s message underlines the need for continuous adaptation to changing educational formats to maintain and enhance student attendance and participation.

Through the Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan, the ABVP is making a strong statement about the value of tradition and the need to balance it with modern educational demands. The campaign reflects a deep understanding of the evolving educational landscape and presents a robust plan to boost student engagement, promoting a dynamic and inclusive campus culture.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
36 seconds ago
Vaibhav Maheshwari: A Story of Determination and Family Support
In the heartland of Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, a tale of determination and resilience unfolds. Today, we tell the story of Vaibhav Maheshwari, a young man who successfully qualified as a Chartered Accountant (CA) despite initial failures, backed by the unwavering support of his family. From Engineering to Commerce Born and raised in Hapur, Vaibhav
Vaibhav Maheshwari: A Story of Determination and Family Support
Parents Persist in Inappropriate Parking Near Halesowen School Despite Police Warnings
17 mins ago
Parents Persist in Inappropriate Parking Near Halesowen School Despite Police Warnings
Swayam Portal: Democratizing Education in India
17 mins ago
Swayam Portal: Democratizing Education in India
ABVP's Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan: A Campaign to Reinvigorate Indian Campus Culture
1 min ago
ABVP's Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan: A Campaign to Reinvigorate Indian Campus Culture
Springfield to Host 42nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast
7 mins ago
Springfield to Host 42nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast
Keene Board of Education's Budget Work Session Scheduled for Saturday
15 mins ago
Keene Board of Education's Budget Work Session Scheduled for Saturday
Latest Headlines
World News
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
7 seconds
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
2 mins
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
2 mins
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
2 mins
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
2 mins
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
2 mins
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
2 mins
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
3 mins
BJP Launches Nationwide Cleanliness Drive for Holy Places Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
5 mins
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
53 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app