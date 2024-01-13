ABVP Launches Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan to Revitalize Indian University Campuses

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced the launch of the ‘Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan,’ a campaign aimed at rekindling student engagement and restoring the traditional campus culture across Indian universities. Announced during the ABVP’s central working committee and executive council meeting in New Delhi, the initiative was first implemented at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti.

Revitalizing Student Life

The Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan was born out of the observed decline in student activity on university campuses. The campaign seeks to revitalize the educational environment, fostering a culture of dialogue and participation. It has been structured in two phases, with the first focusing on kindling interest through dialogues, student parliaments, and motivational speeches. The aim is to engage students from 10+2 level up to university attendees, stimulating their minds and promoting a culture of active learning and discourse.

Beyond the Classroom

The second phase of the campaign focuses on creating vibrant campuses. This entails the establishment of better employment centers and student welfare facilities, ensuring that students have access to resources that facilitate their overall development and wellbeing. The campaign’s objective extends beyond academics, aiming to foster a holistic educational environment that caters to students’ intellectual, emotional, and professional needs.

The Role of Tradition

On Youth Day, a day commemorating Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, ABVP organized a seminar at BHU’s Institute of Science. Speakers at the launch event underscored the importance of learning from Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, reintegrating Indian cultural values for national reconstruction, and the urgency to shift from the colonial Macaulay education system to one that emphasizes character and practical development. The campaign’s message underlines the need for continuous adaptation to changing educational formats to maintain and enhance student attendance and participation.

Through the Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan, the ABVP is making a strong statement about the value of tradition and the need to balance it with modern educational demands. The campaign reflects a deep understanding of the evolving educational landscape and presents a robust plan to boost student engagement, promoting a dynamic and inclusive campus culture.