Abhishek Bachchan Teams Up with Shoojit Sircar for Slice-of-Life Film, Promises Extraordinary Tale

After numerous reports and speculations, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has confirmed that actor Abhishek Bachchan will star in his next project, which will be a slice-of-life film. The details of the movie remain largely undisclosed, but Sircar revealed that it portrays the extraordinary life of an ordinary man.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Sircar said, "It is a slice-of-life film." About the secrecy around the details of the film, Sircar stated, "There is no secret as such but since we are shooting after a long time — the last time we shot, it was back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic happened — the idea was to just shoot the film and announce it when the time is ripe. Announcements were happening almost every day, so my friend and producer Ronnie must have thought that it was best to take it slow.”

Behind the Scenes

Further revealing details about it, the director said, “It has Abhishek Bachchan in it. There are other characters as well but it is predominantly an Abhishek Bachchan film. The problem is that the minute you announce a film, people will ask ‘Achha story kya hai batao(Please tell us the story).’ If I tell them the story, who will watch the film?” The director shared that the film has been inspired by the life of his friend and that a large portion of the movie has already been shot.

Previous Collaborations and Expectations

Shoojit Sircar had previously worked with Abhishek Bachchan's father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, on the Prime Video release, Gulabo Sitabo. He last helmed the critically acclaimed Sardar Udham, which had Vicky Kaushal playing the lead role.

Anticipation Builds for the Project

The collaboration between Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar has stirred excitement among movie enthusiasts, promising an introspective look into the nuances of everyday life through an extraordinary lens. As the film progresses towards its release, audiences are eager to witness how this dynamic duo will translate a simple yet profound story onto the big screen.