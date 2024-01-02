en English
India

Abhaya Hastham Scheme Sees Surge in Applications; Karnal Offers Property Tax Rebate

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Abhaya Hastham Scheme Sees Surge in Applications; Karnal Offers Property Tax Rebate

In a remarkable display of the need for social security among low-income households, India’s Nizamabad district received a staggering total of 89,058 applications for the Abhaya Hastham pension and insurance scheme on a single Tuesday. This initiative, aimed at women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, witnessed an overwhelming response from various constituencies within the district.

Constituencies Show High Interest

Armoor constituency contributed to the surge with 9,899 applications, while Balkonda constituency saw an impressive 15,899 applications. Further, Banswada counted 8,594 applications, Bodhan received 12,453, and Nizamabad Rural constituency topped the chart with an incredible 17,406 applications. This voluminous turnout underscores the widespread interest and need for the benefits offered by the Abhaya Hastham scheme among the district’s women.

Contextualizing the Stats

These numbers become even more significant when one considers the district’s demographic data, which reveals there are 405,049 households in total, divided into 129,866 urban and 275,183 rural households. The day before this unprecedented Tuesday, the district witnessed a high number of applications as well, totaling 196,833. This only serves to highlight the ongoing demand for such social security benefits.

Property Tax Rebate in Karnal

In a related development in Karnal, another district in India, the state government offered a 100% rebate on interest of property tax, along with a 15% discount on pending arrears and current bills until December 31, 2023. This initiative led to thousands of citizens clearing their dues, and the Karnal Municipal Corporation collected a whopping Rs 12.84 crore from property tax payers. The scheme was well-received, with large numbers of people and various government departments depositing significant amounts of property tax. Post the scheme, the tax recovery process has ended, and the department has begun issuing notices to 202 defaulters.

India Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

