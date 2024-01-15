Abertay University & École Intuit Lab Partner for Video Game Innovation

In a significant stride for global academic collaboration, Scotland's Abertay University in Dundee has forged a new alliance with École Intuit Lab in Mumbai, India. This partnership aims to craft an inventive academic relationship, dedicated to fostering collaborative research and innovation within the video game industries of both Dundee and Mumbai.

Investing in Future Innovators

The alliance is set to usher in increased investment and learning opportunities for students in both cities. It is a crucial move towards bolstering Dundee’s stature as an international hub for technological progression. The partnership serves as a testament to Dundee's ambition and determination to transcend geographical constraints and foster relationships with major cities worldwide.

Boosting the Video Game Industry

Abertay University has been a pivotal figure in advancing the video game industry in Dundee. The partnership with École Intuit Lab is expected to significantly augment innovation within video gaming companies in both cities. It also aims to facilitate greater support for investors and entrepreneurs from both India and Scotland, thus having a substantial positive impact on the academic and innovation sectors of both Dundee and Mumbai.

Dundee: A Global Tech Hub in the Making

This partnership is a testament to Dundee's aspiration to assert itself on the global stage, regardless of its size. Drawing parallels with cities like Toronto and Sao Paulo, which have also featured in Cognizant's 'Cities of the Future' list for their advancements in tech and scientific research, Dundee is on a path towards becoming a global tech hub. The collaboration between Abertay and École Intuit Lab marks a significant step towards realizing this dream of technological growth and international collaboration.