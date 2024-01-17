Abandoned Vaccine Coolant Packs Raise Environmental Concerns in Chennai

In a disconcerting revelation, non-toxic gel-iced packs—once crucial for maintaining the temperature of life-saving medicines and vaccines—have been discovered abandoned near the Greater Chennai Corporation's dumpsite in Perungudi, alongside the Pallikaranai marshland. These packs, marked as food-safe and single-use, carry dates from late 2020 to mid-2021, a timeline that parallels the COVID-19 pandemic when vaccine transportation was of paramount importance.

Advertisment

Local Scrap Dealers' Involvement

Local scrap dealers, seemingly unaware of the potential environmental ramifications, have been dissolving the gel contents to sell the plastic packs. Despite plastic's infamous reputation for degrading into microplastics, these dealers continue this hazardous practice, posing significant threats to both soil and air quality in the vicinity.

Authorities' Nonchalance

Advertisment

The dealers have reportedly brought the issue to the attention of the relevant authorities. Yet, no action has been taken, leaving the problem unresolved and escalating. The dealers' proposed solution is to sell the dried plastic packs to other dealers across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, effectively spreading the environmental risk to a wider region.

Greater Chennai Corporation's Response

In response, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan has assured that the civic body will address the waste issue. Efforts will be made to trace the origins of these discarded packs, holding those responsible accountable for their negligent disposal. However, the assurance seems thin in the face of the lingering environmental threats.

This situation underscores the pressing challenges of waste management and the environmental risks posed by improper disposal of packaging materials in the region. It's a stark reminder that even as we wage war against a global pandemic, we must not neglect our ongoing battle against environmental degradation, a battle whose outcome will impact generations to come.