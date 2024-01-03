Aasha’s Triumph: Kuno National Park Witnesses Successful Cheetah Birth

Kuno National Park has become the heart of a wildlife revival, witnessing the birth of three cheetah cubs to a Namibian cheetah named Aasha. This event marks the first successful cheetah birth in the park since a previous attempt in March by another cheetah, Siyaya, now named Jwala. While Jwala’s birth resulted in a single surviving cub from a litter of four, the survival chances of Aasha’s offspring are expected to be higher, largely attributed to the season of their birth – winter.

Aasha’s Advantage

Unlike Jwala, Aasha is a wild cheetah, a fact that significantly ups the survival odds of her cubs. Jwala, raised in captivity, abandoned her cubs, a behavior not expected of Aasha. This behavior difference between the two mothers is attributed to their disparate upbringings, with one raised in the wild and the other in captivity.

Protection Amidst Threats

Although other cheetahs in Kuno National Park are being reintroduced into the wilderness after some losses, Aasha and her cubs will remain within a safeguarded environment due to potential threats from other wildlife, such as jackals, highlighting the delicate balance of predator and prey in the wild.

Project Cheetah’s Success

The birth of these three cubs forms a significant milestone for Project Cheetah, an initiative endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project aims to restore ecological balance by reintroducing cheetahs to Indian wildlife, a species that went extinct in India in 1952. The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, shared the news of this triumph, celebrating it as a testament to the project’s success.

With the birth of these three cubs, the total number of cheetahs in India now stands at 18, signaling a promising start to the revitalization of the cheetah population in the country.