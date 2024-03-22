AAI, RVNL Pact for Rs 229.43 Crore Subway to Expand Kolkata Airport's Capacity

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) have reached an agreement on Friday to embark on a significant infrastructure project aimed at enhancing the capacity of Kolkata's airport. This collaborative effort will see the construction of a 90-meter subway/underpass, valued at approximately Rs 229.43 crore, designed to bridge the gap between the airport's operational area and its residential colony. The initiative is a strategic move to facilitate future expansions including a cargo complex and additional aircraft parking bays.

Strategic Development and Execution

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is tasked with the execution of this ambitious tunneling work, which is projected to span 15 months. The underpass will not only streamline airport operations by integrating the AAI's residential colony into the airport's extended operational area but will also relocate existing cargo facilities. This reallocation is crucial for optimizing land usage and enhancing airside facilities, addressing the growing demands and logistical challenges faced by the airport amid spatial constraints.

Optimizing Land Use and Logistics

The construction of the subway is a thoughtful approach to overcoming the severe land limitations that have restricted the airport's physical expansion. By relocating cargo operations to the newly integrated area, the initiative opens up valuable land within the airport's current boundaries for the development of new aircraft parking bays. This transformation is vital for Kolkata airport, aiming to elevate its logistical capabilities and operational efficiency to better serve the region.

Technical Details and Stakeholder Benefits

According to AAI sources, the planned subway will cross beneath VIP Road, conveniently linking the existing and future operational areas of the airport. This underpass, lying deeper than the metro tunnel entering the airport area from Kaikhali, is designed exclusively for airport stakeholders and entry pass holders, ensuring minimal interference with aircraft and passenger zones. The project underscores a significant investment in the future readiness of Kolkata airport, anticipating the needs and ensuring the smooth operation of its expanding infrastructure.

This partnership between AAI and RVNL marks a pivotal step towards the modernization of Kolkata airport, reflecting a broader commitment to enhancing air travel infrastructure in India. As the project unfolds, it promises not only to improve the logistical framework of the airport but also to set a precedent for future infrastructure developments within the aviation sector. The successful completion of this subway is poised to significantly bolster Kolkata airport's capacity, ensuring it continues to meet the evolving demands of passengers and cargo operations alike.