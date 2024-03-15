Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended to June 14, 2024: Free Online Document Upload Available

The Centre has officially extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar card details without incurring any charges to June 14, 2024. This announcement, made by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), aims to give individuals ample time to update their demographic information accurately on the myAadhaar portal. This strategic move is designed to accommodate those who may have missed the initial deadline, ensuring that all citizens can update their details stress-free and without financial burden.
Understanding the Update Process
For those looking to update their Aadhaar card details, the process has been kept straightforward and user-friendly. Individuals are required to visit the official UIDAI website, where they can enter their Aadhaar number along with a captcha to initiate the process. Following this, a one-time password (OTP) is sent to the linked mobile number, which, upon verification, allows users to proceed to 'Update Demographics Data'. It is crucial for users to double-check their information for accuracy before submission. It's important to note that this complimentary update service is exclusively available online through the myAadhaar portal until the new deadline.
Cost Implications and Fraud Prevention
While the online update facility is free until June 14, 2024, individuals opting to update their details at physical Aadhaar centers will incur a fee of ₹50. This distinction underscores the government's encouragement for citizens to utilize the digital platform for their updates. In response to concerns over potential overcharging, the government, through Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has emphasized strict penalties for any operators found guilty of such practices. These measures include suspension and a significant fine, highlighting the government's commitment to protecting citizens from exploitation.
Ensuring Transparency and Accountability
The extended deadline and the emphasis on digital updates reflect a broader effort to enhance the Aadhaar system's efficiency and user-friendliness. By allowing ample time for updates and ensuring a cost-free online process, UIDAI aims to encourage compliance and ensure that all citizens' Aadhaar cards reflect their current demographic data accurately. The move also signals the government's proactive stance in addressing grievances and ensuring the Aadhaar system's integrity, with the Minister urging individuals to report any issues directly to UIDAI.
As the deadline for free Aadhaar updates approaches, citizens are encouraged to take advantage of this extended period to ensure their Aadhaar cards are up to date. This not only facilitates smoother transactions and verifications where Aadhaar is required but also contributes to the national effort to maintain a secure and reliable identification system for all Indians.