A Triumph of Collaboration: PMAY House Inaugurated in Remote HawaiBhoi Amid 75th Republic Day Festivities

In the heart of Amlarem Sub-Division, during the grandeur of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, something remarkable unfolded. A new home was inaugurated under the auspices of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for Lily Tariang in HawaiBhoi, a remote border village. The initiative materialized as a collaboration between the Jaintia Hills Development Society (JHDS) and Khublei Germany, overcoming the logistical hurdles posed by the difficult terrain and poor road conditions.

Efficient Construction in Challenging Terrain

The construction of the house, completed within just three months, stands testament to effective management of resources and coordination among the involved parties. The project navigated the challenges of the terrain, orchestrating the transportation and utilization of construction materials with a degree of efficiency that warrants admiration.

Commendable Joint Efforts

The Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) of Amlarem Sub-Division lauded the joint efforts that led to the completion of the PMAY-G house. This accomplishment is part of a broader initiative to construct such houses throughout the Amlarem C&RD Block, aimed at providing affordable housing for the less fortunate. The Secretary of HawaiBhoi village also expressed gratitude to the PD and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) for their invaluable support in the project.

Celebrations with a Personal Touch

The celebrations were punctuated with a unique contribution from Pynskhemlang VO, who presented a self-composed song of gratitude, adding a personal touch to the festivities. This gesture not only enriched the celebratory atmosphere but also epitomized the community's spirit of togetherness and gratitude for the collective progress.