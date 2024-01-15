en English
Human Rights

A Touch of Kindness: Lucknow Authorities Assist in Last Rites of Former Eye Surgeon

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
A Touch of Kindness: Lucknow Authorities Assist in Last Rites of Former Eye Surgeon

In the heart of Lucknow, an unexpected coalition between the local police force and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) unfolded, centering around an act of kindness that transcended the boundaries of duty. Their collaboration was called upon to assist in the last rites of a revered former eye surgeon, Dr. Vishwanath Vajpayee. At the age of 72, Dr. Vajpayee passed away, leaving behind a family grappling with a void not only in their hearts but also in the absence of a male family member to perform the final rites, a critical custom in Indian tradition.

Dr. Vajpayee’s Legacy and the Family’s Dilemma

Dr. Vajpayee, a resident of the LDA Colony, succumbed to a prolonged illness related to old age, leaving behind his 70-year-old wife, Ranjana, and their 35-year-old daughter, Aditi. The family found themselves in an emotionally challenging situation, accentuated by the physical absence of their son, who resides in the United States. With no immediate male family members present to conduct the last rites, a tradition deeply enshrined in Indian culture, the son reached out to the local police for assistance.

Local Authorities Step In

Answering this call for help, the Krishna Nagar police station, under the guidance of Jitendra Kumar, the station house officer, stepped forward. They coordinated with the LMC, ensuring that the necessary arrangements were made for Dr. Vajpayee’s cremation. The body was transported to an electric cremation center in Lucknow, a process facilitated by the communal harmony between the police and municipal corporation.

Final Farewell Amidst Unseen Bonds

The proceedings were attended by Inderjit Singh, the Municipal Commissioner, marking a profound gesture of respect and solidarity. As the last rites were conducted, the ties between the citizens of Lucknow and their civil authorities were strengthened, all the while, acknowledging the profound loss of a respected member of their community. Meanwhile, thousands of miles away, news of his father’s passing reached Dr. Vajpayee’s son through relatives, closing a chapter marked by the unexpected kindness of strangers and the unyielding strength of the human spirit.

Human Rights India Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

