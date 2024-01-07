en English
India

A Tale of Unwavering Compassion: Anantapur Man’s 23-Year Mission to Feed Strays

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
A Tale of Unwavering Compassion: Anantapur Man’s 23-Year Mission to Feed Strays

In the heart of Old Town, Anantapur district, a unique story of compassion unfolds every day. Thondamala Jayashankar, a 38-year-old fast-food center owner, has been dedicating his mornings for the past 23 years to an extraordinary cause – feeding and nurturing stray animals. His daily routine involves providing milk, biscuits, and bread to around 20 to 30 animals, including dogs, cattle, birds, and monkeys. This act of kindness, funded through his earnings, is more than mere charity; it’s a testament to his devotion towards these voiceless creatures.

A Shared Mission Continued

Jayashankar’s journey of compassion began with his late mother, Nallamma. Together, they embarked on this mission of feeding strays, a noble endeavor that he continues even today in her memory. Every day, Jayashankar sets aside approximately Rs 600 to Rs 800 from his earnings for this cause. His commitment to the well-being of these animals is not just his burden to carry, but a shared responsibility that his wife, Jyothi, and son, Gurudevarayulu, willingly shoulder.

A Community of Support

His dedication has attracted the support of his friends and relatives, who contribute by informing him about leftover food from various functions, ensuring that it goes to nourishing these animals instead of being wasted. This collaborative effort speaks volumes about the strength of community and the power of a shared vision.

Compassion in Action

One poignant incident underscores Jayashankar’s dedication to his cause. When a monkey was severely injured after coming into contact with a live electric wire, it was Jayashankar who sprang into action. He ensured the monkey received necessary medical treatment and was nurtured back to health before being freed back into the wild. This act of saving a life is a powerful testament to his kindness and empathy.

For Jayashankar, this daily ritual of caring for stray animals is not merely an act of kindness, but a source of profound satisfaction and joy. He believes that his actions help him sleep with a smile, reflecting on the lives he has touched and the happiness he has spread among these innocent creatures. His story is a reminder of the power of compassion and the remarkable impact that just one person can make.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

