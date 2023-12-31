en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

A. Sudarshan Reddy Takes Charge as Telangana’s New Advocate General

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:59 am EST
A. Sudarshan Reddy Takes Charge as Telangana’s New Advocate General

In a recent turn of events, A. Sudarshan Reddy, a seasoned senior advocate, has been named the new Advocate General for the state of Telangana. The appointment came into effect following orders issued by the law secretary, post the Governor’s approval of the proposal. Notably, this is not Reddy’s first stint in this role – he had previously served as the Advocate General of united Andhra Pradesh from January 17, 2011, until June 3, 2014.

A Distinguished Legal Career

Serving under the chief ministership of Kiran Kumar Reddy, Sudarshan Reddy distinguishes himself as the first Advocate General of Telangana origin to serve the united Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, during the President’s Rule in 2014, which concurred with the state’s division, he shouldered the responsibility as the Advocate General for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Following the formation of the TRS government in Telangana on June 2, 2014, Reddy resigned from his role.

A New Tenure Ahead

With the Congress now at the helm, Reddy’s appointment as the Advocate General is viewed as a strategic move, leveraging his extensive experience. He hails from Rechepalli village in the Sarangapur mandal of Jagtial district. His educational journey traversed through St Paul’s School, Nizam College, culminating in a law degree from Osmania University. Interestingly, he shared classrooms with Kiran Kumar Reddy at Nizam College.

Reddy’s Legal Expertise

Reddy’s legal career, which began in 1985, spans across civil and criminal cases. He has practiced in district courts as well as the High Court. During his career, he has also held the position of President of the Andhra Pradesh Bar Association and served as the Additional Advocate General for the state of Andhra Pradesh. He has a rich repertoire of expertise in constitutional, civil, corporate, arbitration, criminal, and service laws.

0
India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

By Ayesha Mumtaz

PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

By Ayesha Mumtaz

PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

By Ayesha Mumtaz

PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

By Ayesha Mumtaz

PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airp ...
@India · 10 mins
PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airp ...
heart comment 0
Uttar Pradesh Government Enforces CCTV in School Vans for Enhanced Security

By Dil Bar Irshad

Uttar Pradesh Government Enforces CCTV in School Vans for Enhanced Security
Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: ‘Heart Attack Parantha House’ Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations

By Rafia Tasleem

Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: 'Heart Attack Parantha House' Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations
Kotak Institutional Equities: GAIL’s Stock Surge Fueled by Optimism, Not Fundamentals

By Rafia Tasleem

Kotak Institutional Equities: GAIL's Stock Surge Fueled by Optimism, Not Fundamentals
Allan Donald on Tendulkar’s Success and India’s Performance in South Africa

By Salman Khan

Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
1 min
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
2 mins
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
3 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
7 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
10 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43
13 mins
Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
15 mins
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
16 mins
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
16 mins
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
39 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
1 hour
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
1 hour
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
1 hour
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
9 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app