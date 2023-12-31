A. Sudarshan Reddy Takes Charge as Telangana’s New Advocate General

In a recent turn of events, A. Sudarshan Reddy, a seasoned senior advocate, has been named the new Advocate General for the state of Telangana. The appointment came into effect following orders issued by the law secretary, post the Governor’s approval of the proposal. Notably, this is not Reddy’s first stint in this role – he had previously served as the Advocate General of united Andhra Pradesh from January 17, 2011, until June 3, 2014.

A Distinguished Legal Career

Serving under the chief ministership of Kiran Kumar Reddy, Sudarshan Reddy distinguishes himself as the first Advocate General of Telangana origin to serve the united Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, during the President’s Rule in 2014, which concurred with the state’s division, he shouldered the responsibility as the Advocate General for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Following the formation of the TRS government in Telangana on June 2, 2014, Reddy resigned from his role.

A New Tenure Ahead

With the Congress now at the helm, Reddy’s appointment as the Advocate General is viewed as a strategic move, leveraging his extensive experience. He hails from Rechepalli village in the Sarangapur mandal of Jagtial district. His educational journey traversed through St Paul’s School, Nizam College, culminating in a law degree from Osmania University. Interestingly, he shared classrooms with Kiran Kumar Reddy at Nizam College.

Reddy’s Legal Expertise

Reddy’s legal career, which began in 1985, spans across civil and criminal cases. He has practiced in district courts as well as the High Court. During his career, he has also held the position of President of the Andhra Pradesh Bar Association and served as the Additional Advocate General for the state of Andhra Pradesh. He has a rich repertoire of expertise in constitutional, civil, corporate, arbitration, criminal, and service laws.