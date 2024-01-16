A Snowless Gulmarg: Climate Change and Tourism on a Collision Course

Renowned for its winter sports and idyllic landscapes, Gulmarg is witnessing an unprecedented phenomenon - a snowless season. The popular Himalayan resort, usually swathed in pristine snow, is now grappling with a dearth of the white fluff, leading to a significant drop in tourism. The El Nino weather pattern, coupled with the broader climate change concerns, is believed to be the culprit behind this unusual turn of events.

Gulmarg's Snow Drought: A Blow to Tourism

Known for its ski slopes and snow-covered vistas, Gulmarg has always been a magnet for tourists seeking winter adventure. However, this season's lack of snow has painted a different picture. The absence of the coveted white blanket has been a deterrent for skiers, leading to a sharp decline in tourist reservations and a flurry of cancellations. In fact, a 50-80% drop in adventure and leisure tourism enthusiasts has been reported, with hotels and ski resorts bearing the brunt of this unfortunate weather anomaly.

Local Economy and Livelihoods under Threat

The snow scarcity is not just a matter of missed adventure opportunities. It has far-reaching implications for the local economy and the livelihoods of the people of Gulmarg. With tourism as a major economic driver, the decline in tourist influx has led to financial strain on businesses and communities dependent on it. The situation has been described as a recurring nightmare for the tourism sector, with cancellations becoming a common theme and a significant decline in tourist influx. The scenario is so grim that it could potentially lead to a 70% loss in profits for local businesses by the end of winter if more snow does not arrive.

The Environmental Ramifications

But the impacts of the snowless winter in Gulmarg extend beyond tourism and economy. Environmentalists and experts are sounding the alarm about potential long-term consequences. The absence of snow is causing rivers and streams to dry up, hinting at an impending water crisis in the summer. The glaciers are shrinking due to high temperatures, which could impact groundwater recharge, agriculture, and power production. This could also lead to a 7% decline in Jammu and Kashmir's GDP, affecting the livelihoods of around 70,000 people employed in the tourism industry.

The situation in Gulmarg is a stern reminder of the pressing issue of climate change and its far-reaching impacts. It is hoped that the predicted strong western disturbance by 25 or 26 January may bring some relief in the form of rain and snowfall. But it's clear that the real solution lies in addressing the root cause - the pressing need to tackle global climate change.