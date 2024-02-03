A Singular School Journey: Bathinda's One-Student Government School

In the quaint village of Kothe Budh Singh Wala, nestled within the expansive district of Bathinda in Punjab, a unique phenomenon unfolds every day. A single student, Bhinder Singh, walks into a government primary school, greeted by his lone teacher, Sarabjit Kaur. This singular spectacle has been repeating itself for the past three years, painting a picture of dedication, resilience, and a stark commentary on the state of rural education in the region.

Preference for Private Education

With a population hovering around 350, the village's reluctance to enroll their children in the local government school is not due to a lack of potential students. The villagers express an unmistakable preference for private schools, fueled by a belief that these institutions offer superior education and enhanced exposure for their children. This conviction persists despite the government school being equipped with facilities that match, and in some instances, surpass those offered by private establishments.

The Unyielding Efforts of a Dedicated Teacher

Sarabjit Kaur, the stand-alone teacher, embarked on her teaching journey at the Bathinda school in May of the previous year. She has been tireless in her endeavors to change the villagers' mindset, frequently highlighting the availability of smart facilities such as CCTV cameras, projectors, playgrounds, and comfortable classrooms. The school even provides a daily mid-day meal, meticulously prepared each day for the solitary student, a provision that is often absent in private institutions.

Unsuccessful Attempts to Increase Enrollment

Despite the teacher's concerted efforts, backed by the Education Department's awareness campaigns about the benefits of government schools, enrollment remains at a standstill. The Deputy District Education Officer, Mahinder Pal, emphasises that the authorities ensure the provision of all facilities and continue to champion government education, holding out hope for an increase in enrollment.

A Lone Student's Resilience

Amid these trying circumstances, Bhinder Singh, the sole student of the school, remains undeterred. He enjoys the school and the unwavering attention he receives from his teacher. Despite his repeated attempts, he has not been successful in persuading his village peers to join him, yet his enthusiasm for learning remains undiminished.

This isolated case from Bathinda's government school offers a compelling glimpse into the broader issue of rural education in India. It highlights the need for increased awareness, change in societal attitudes, and the importance of governmental efforts in enhancing the image and quality of public education.