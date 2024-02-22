A New Horizon in Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Ambitious ₹135 Cr Housing and Commercial Venture

Imagine a new dawn over the skyline of Bhubaneswar, where the promise of modern living intertwines with the ethos of community and affordability. This is not a distant dream but the forthcoming reality as the Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) sets the stage for a transformative housing project in Gadakana Mouza. With an investment pegged at a whopping Rs.134,85,00,000, the project isn't just another construction; it's a beacon of progress in the heart of Odisha.

Breaking Ground: The Vision Comes to Life

On the 10th of October, 2023, OSHB threw open the doors to a future where quality living becomes accessible. The tender, embracing the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, saw M/s Shree Balaji Engicons Ltd emerging as the preferred bidder. This was not a decision taken lightly. Every aspect of the tender was scrutinized under the rigorous eyes of transparency and due diligence, ensuring that the project's helm is in capable hands. The project, envisaged to dot the landscape of Bhubaneswar with 351 housing units and 25 shops, is not just about bricks and mortar; it's about nurturing a community.

A New Chapter in Urban Living

The blueprint of this grand venture delineates a mix that caters to a broad spectrum of society. With 216 units dedicated to the middle income group (MIG), 115 for the lower income group (LIG), and a thoughtful inclusion of 20 units for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the project is a testament to inclusive growth. The addition of 25 shops is a cherry on top, promising to infuse vibrancy and economic activity into the area. Slated for completion within 36 months, the project is not just a testament to ambition but a commitment to timely delivery.

More Than Just Homes: A Vision for the Future

As this project takes shape, it's essential to see it as more than a construction endeavor. It's about laying the foundation for a future where everyone has access to comfortable and affordable living spaces. The strategic selection of Gadakana Mouza, nestled within the burgeoning city of Bhubaneswar, speaks volumes about the foresight in planning. It's not just about addressing the immediate need for housing but about contributing to the city's overall growth trajectory. The involvement of M/s Shree Balaji Engicons Ltd, a firm with a reputation for excellence, further assures that the project's execution will match its lofty vision.

In the grand tapestry of urban development, projects like these are pivotal. They are not mere structures but homes that will witness countless dreams and aspirations. They are commercial spaces that will see businesses flourish and economies bolster. As Bhubaneswar braces for this new horizon, the project at Gadakana Mouza is a beacon of hope, promising a blend of affordability, quality, and community living. And as the sun rises over this new development, it heralds not just a new day but a bright future for the people of Odisha.