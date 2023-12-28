A Mother’s Search Ends: Siblings Reunited with Family after 13 Years

In the bustling city of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, a tale of familial love and persistence unfolded. After 13 long years, two siblings, Rakhi and Babloo, were reunited with their mother, Neetu, and family. The siblings had run away from home in 2010, as naive children, after a harsh reprimand from their mother for neglecting household chores.

The Long Separation

Over the years, despite the harsh circumstances, Rakhi managed to complete her graduation and secure employment in Delhi, while Babloo found a livelihood in Bangalore. Their mother, a daily wage labourer, never stopped looking for them. She filed a missing complaint with the police, with the hope of seeing her children’s faces again.

The Breakthrough

It wasn’t until child rights activist, Naresh Paras, came into the picture that a ray of hope emerged. After receiving a tip about the missing children, Naresh embarked on an extensive investigation. The relentless effort bore fruit when he facilitated a video call between the emotionally distraught mother and her long-lost children.

The Emotional Reunion

It was a tearful reunion that tugged at the heartstrings of everyone involved. The grandmother, Shakuntala, expressed profound relief and joy, stating it felt like coming back to life after 13 years. Prior to their reunion, Rakhi and Babloo had been housed in correctional homes in Meerut and Ghaziabad, where they were able to benefit from an education.

This story of a mother’s relentless search and a family’s emotional reunion serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds of family, and the role of individuals like Naresh Paras in mending broken hearts and reuniting families.