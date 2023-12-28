en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

A Mother’s Search Ends: Siblings Reunited with Family after 13 Years

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:44 am EST
A Mother’s Search Ends: Siblings Reunited with Family after 13 Years

In the bustling city of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, a tale of familial love and persistence unfolded. After 13 long years, two siblings, Rakhi and Babloo, were reunited with their mother, Neetu, and family. The siblings had run away from home in 2010, as naive children, after a harsh reprimand from their mother for neglecting household chores.

The Long Separation

Over the years, despite the harsh circumstances, Rakhi managed to complete her graduation and secure employment in Delhi, while Babloo found a livelihood in Bangalore. Their mother, a daily wage labourer, never stopped looking for them. She filed a missing complaint with the police, with the hope of seeing her children’s faces again.

The Breakthrough

It wasn’t until child rights activist, Naresh Paras, came into the picture that a ray of hope emerged. After receiving a tip about the missing children, Naresh embarked on an extensive investigation. The relentless effort bore fruit when he facilitated a video call between the emotionally distraught mother and her long-lost children.

The Emotional Reunion

It was a tearful reunion that tugged at the heartstrings of everyone involved. The grandmother, Shakuntala, expressed profound relief and joy, stating it felt like coming back to life after 13 years. Prior to their reunion, Rakhi and Babloo had been housed in correctional homes in Meerut and Ghaziabad, where they were able to benefit from an education.

This story of a mother’s relentless search and a family’s emotional reunion serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds of family, and the role of individuals like Naresh Paras in mending broken hearts and reuniting families.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kajaria Ceramics Boosts Investment in Kajaria Plywood: A Strategic Move for Market Expansion

By Rafia Tasleem

Guna Bus Tragedy: Negligence and Political Influence Claims 13 Lives

By Rafia Tasleem

Decades-Long Manhunt Ends: Surat Police Apprehend Murder Suspect After 21 Years

By Rafia Tasleem

Mohandas Pai Condemns Violence by Pro-Kannada Activists in Bengaluru

By Rafia Tasleem

Automotive Industry Updates: From EV Firefighting Challenges to Eco-fr ...
@Automotive · 3 mins
Automotive Industry Updates: From EV Firefighting Challenges to Eco-fr ...
heart comment 0
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look

By Rafia Tasleem

The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look
Anticipated Improvements in IBC Case Handling by Tribunals in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anticipated Improvements in IBC Case Handling by Tribunals in 2024
Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Retirement after 2024 Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Retirement after 2024 Elections
Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth: A Tribute to His Legacy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of 'Captain' Vijayakanth: A Tribute to His Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
45 seconds
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
46 seconds
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
58 seconds
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
2 mins
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
3 mins
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
4 mins
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
5 mins
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
5 mins
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
5 mins
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app