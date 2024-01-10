en English
Conflict & Defence

A Leap for Indian Defense: Navy Unveils Indigenous UAV

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
A Leap for Indian Defense: Navy Unveils Indigenous UAV

In a significant leap forward for India’s national defense, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar is set to unveil the first indigenously manufactured Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). The UAV, a product of Adani Defence & Aerospace, represents a new era in India’s defense technology and a bold step towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India.

A Shift in Defense Procurement and Manufacturing

This noteworthy event signals a paradigm shift in India’s defense procurement and manufacturing strategy. The collaboration between the Indian military and the private sector in the production of this UAV underscores the changing dynamics in India’s approach to defense technology.

Enhancing Naval Capabilities

The new UAV is expected to significantly bolster the surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence capabilities of the Indian Navy. Not only does it reflect India’s growing self-reliance in defense technology, but it also demonstrates the potential for indigenous production to contribute to national security and the modernization of India’s armed forces.

Adani Defence & Aerospace: A Key Player

Adani Defence & Aerospace’s role in the production of this UAV highlights the integral role of the domestic defense industry in India’s national security strategy. The ‘Drishti 10 Starliner’, as it has been named, is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with a remarkable endurance of 36 hours and a payload capacity of 450 kg, among other advanced features.

The involvement of Adani Defence & Aerospace in this project aligns with the government’s initiatives to encourage indigenous production and reduce dependence on foreign military equipment, further cementing India’s position as a rising defense power.

0
Conflict & Defence India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

