A Grand Centennial Celebration: RWITC to Host HPSL Indian Derby 2024

In a significant event marking a century of tradition and thrill, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) is all set to host a grand Derby Weekend on February 3rd and 4th, 2024. The occasion celebrates the centennial year of the HPSL Indian Derby at the scenic Mahalakshmi Racecourse. This much-anticipated event, sponsored by the Horse Power Sports League (HPSL), promises to be a pulsating mix of sports, entertainment, leisure, and community engagement.

More Than a Horse Race

According to Mr. Suresh Paladugu from HPSL, the HPSL Indian Derby goes beyond the confines of a simple horse race. It is an immersive experience that encapsulates the spirit of tradition, modern allure, and unparalleled entertainment, featuring a series of activities designed to keep audiences captivated.

Highlights of the Centennial Derby

Derby Day, falling on February 4th, the first Sunday of February, is a highlight of India's horse racing calendar. This year, it comes with the added excitement of a Lucky Draw, offering attendees a chance to win up to Rs 10 Lakhs. In addition, a bumper Jackpot, with nearly Rs 50 Lakhs added to the pot, has also been announced, taking the total to a whopping Rs 1 Crore.

An Exquisite Flea Market Experience

As part of the Derby Weekend, the Bombai Parade has organized a Flea Market, offering attendees a unique leisure experience. From food pop-ups and merchandise stalls to cocktail bars and live music, there is something for everyone. Tickets for this mesmerizing event are now available at the Members Enclosure Entrance and can also be pre-booked through BookMyShow.