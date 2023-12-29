en English
Business

A Good Credit Score: The New Prerequisite for Banking Sector Jobs

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:46 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:11 am EST
Banking and financial sector recruitment trends are increasingly underlining the importance of maintaining a good credit score for job applicants. Notably, the State Bank of India (SBI) has emphasized the necessity of a clean financial record in their job advertisements, particularly for roles such as probationary officers.

(Read Also: India’s Major Parties Launch Nationwide Yatras: A Prelude to the 2024 Elections)

Stringent Requirements

In a recent job advertisement, SBI stated that candidates with defaulted loan repayments, including unsettled credit card dues by the time of appointment letter issuance, would be considered ineligible for the post. Similarly, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has set a minimum credit score of 650 for clerical and probationary officer positions.

Rationale Behind the Trend

The logic driving this trend is the industry’s requirement for employees to demonstrate responsible financial behavior, given their access to sensitive financial information. Employers view an applicant’s credit history as a reflection of their financial responsibility and a predictor of potential risks such as theft or fraud within the organization.

(Read Also: Dense Fog to Blanket Delhi and North India, Impacts Visibility and Transportation)

Implications for Job Applicants

Consequently, a good credit score not only signals trustworthiness and reliability but also boosts the chances of a smooth hiring process. Conversely, a low score can lead to disqualification. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued guidelines for employee credit checks in the banking sector. However, employers can only access an applicant’s credit profile with their explicit consent for background verification purposes. Therefore, job applicants in the banking and finance sector are advised to check their credit scores and rectify any inconsistencies with credit bureaus and banks before applying for jobs.

Rafia Tasleem

