On a chilly January day in Srinagar, the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) came alive with the buzz of retired energy, as its pensioners convened an interactive session with the center's management. The meeting was not just an exercise in nostalgia, but a platform for dialogue on the welfare of these past champions and the institution they had devoted their lives to.

The Director's Praise

The session was marked by a warmth that went beyond the customary. The pensioners, representing decades of service and dedication, expressed their appreciation for the Director of SKICC, Bakshi Humayun Javid. They acknowledged his exceptional leadership in catapulting the institution onto the global stage. The praise was particularly targeted at the successful hosting of the G20 summit and other significant national and international events, which had reflected positively on the entire SKICC team.

Giving Credit Where It's Due

The most senior pensioner, Abdul Majeed, took the lead in personally congratulating the Director for these achievements. It was a moment of sincere acknowledgment, a nod to a job well done. However, in response, the Director, always the team player, deflected the praise back to the entire SKICC team. He was emphatic about the role of the pensioners, whom he regarded as the foundational members of the institution.

Looking Ahead

The interactive session, while marked by a celebration of past successes, also looked to the future. It served as a reminder of the continual need for dialogue and cooperation between the institution and its pensioners. The session underscored the importance of a collective effort in maintaining the SKICC's standing and success in the global arena. After all, the institution's story is a tapestry woven from the threads of each individual's contributions, past and present.