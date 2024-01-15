en English
India

A Day of Honour: Central Command Investiture Ceremony Salutes Bravery

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
A Day of Honour: Central Command Investiture Ceremony Salutes Bravery

At the heart of Lucknow, on the historic grounds of 11 GRRC Parade, a spectacle of valour and honour unfolded. The Central Command Investiture Ceremony, a grand event that celebrated the gallantry and distinguished service of Indian soldiers, took place amidst showers of applause and glimmers of pride.

Salute to Courage and Service

At the helm of the event was Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command. He presented eight gallantry awards and 11 distinguished service awards to the brave soldiers who have showcased exemplary courage and dedicated service. A total of 17 appreciation awards were given to specific units for their outstanding performance and contribution. The event also saw the distribution of the Surya Command Trophies, recognising the Best Green Station, Best Zonal Hospital, and Best Field Hospital within the Central Command AOR.

Thrills and Chills

The ceremony was not just about honouring bravery. It was a carnival of adrenaline-fueled attractions. Skydivers piercing through the sky, paragliders sailing with the wind, and stunning motorcycle stunt performances by the Indian Army Adventure Wing kept the audience on the edge of their seats. The event also featured a review of the marching contingents by Lt Gen Subramani and the Parade Commander—a salute to Paramveer and Ashok Chakra holders, and a display of combat prowess that left viewers awe-struck.

Standing in Solidarity

Amidst the thrilling performances and honouring of awards, Lt Gen Subramani took a moment to assure the families of brave soldiers that the Indian Army stands in solidarity with them. His words echoed the sentiment that every soldier’s sacrifice is remembered and every family’s loss is acknowledged.

The ceremony turned into a congregation of respect and gratitude, with senior army officers, civil dignitaries, and veterans in attendance. It was a day of remembrance, a day of honour, and above all, a day of celebrating the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces.

India Military
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

