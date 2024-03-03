95 Youth Pastors Embrace Tech Challenges at ABAM Training in Kohima

Impur, March 3 (MExN): A significant event unfolded as 95 Associate Pastor Youth convened for a training session themed "Rooted in the Word" (Col. 2:7), hosted by the Ao Baptist Arogo Mungdang (ABAM) Youth Ministry at Jubilee Memorial Centre, Kohima. The training, which ran from February 27-29, delved into the multifaceted challenges and issues arising from technological advancements and their impact on church workers, congregations, and spirituality.

Adapting to a Technological Era

Rev Dr Mar Pongener, ABAM Executive Secretary, highlighted in a press release the growing concern over the influence of technology on youth and the creeping nominalism in faith. The training aimed to equip attendees with strategies for adapting to this new wave while upholding Christian discipline. Topics covered included navigating the role of a Youth Pastor in an AI culture, developing emotional and spiritual quotient principles in Biblical Leadership, and finding a balance between entertainment and spirituality.

Envisioning the Future of Youth Ministry

Participants also engaged in discussions on managing social media and technology within Youth Ministry. The event served not only as a platform for skill enhancement but also as an opportunity for envisioning the future direction of the ABAM Youth Ministry. Resource persons, including Rev Sentisashi Pastor KABA, Rev N Suhuto Chishi, Youth Secretary, NBCC; Toshi Sanglir, Secretary, ABAM YM; and Coordinator, ABAM YM, shared their insights and expertise, fostering a forward-thinking approach among the youth pastors.

Leadership in a Pluralistic Wave

The training underscored the necessity for leaders who can navigate the complexities of a technologically driven society with realistic ideologies and apt leadership. The ABAM's initiative reflects a proactive stance in preparing church leaders to effectively minister in a rapidly changing environment, ensuring that spirituality remains at the forefront of their mission.

This gathering not only marks a significant step towards addressing the challenges posed by technological advancements within church settings but also ignites a dialogue on the future trajectory of youth ministry in a digital age. As technology continues to evolve, so too will the strategies employed by church leaders to maintain the delicate balance between tradition and modernity.