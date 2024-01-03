850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project: Pioneering Power Purchase Agreement Signed

A watershed moment in India’s energy sector has been marked with the signing of a significant Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project. Nestled in the heart of Kishtwar, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the project is a beacon of sustainable power generation for the region.

Power Players Join Hands

The agreement involves the Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL), a joint venture between NHPC Limited and JKSPDC, and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited. The PPA, an emblem of cooperation and mutual growth, was executed in Jaipur, Rajasthan’s capital.

A 40-Year Commitment

Outlined in the agreement is a 40-year duration from the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the project. This long-term commitment is a testament to the faith vested in the project by these power giants and showcases their dedication to the cause of sustainable energy.

Power Allocation and Distribution

The power allocation from this project will be officially notified by the Ministry of Power, Government of India. This marks the commencement of a long-term partnership for power distribution from the Ratle Hydroelectric Project to the state of Rajasthan. The signing event was attended by senior officers from both RHPCL and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited, underlining its significance.