en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project: Pioneering Power Purchase Agreement Signed

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project: Pioneering Power Purchase Agreement Signed

A watershed moment in India’s energy sector has been marked with the signing of a significant Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project. Nestled in the heart of Kishtwar, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the project is a beacon of sustainable power generation for the region.

Power Players Join Hands

The agreement involves the Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL), a joint venture between NHPC Limited and JKSPDC, and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited. The PPA, an emblem of cooperation and mutual growth, was executed in Jaipur, Rajasthan’s capital.

A 40-Year Commitment

Outlined in the agreement is a 40-year duration from the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the project. This long-term commitment is a testament to the faith vested in the project by these power giants and showcases their dedication to the cause of sustainable energy.

Power Allocation and Distribution

The power allocation from this project will be officially notified by the Ministry of Power, Government of India. This marks the commencement of a long-term partnership for power distribution from the Ratle Hydroelectric Project to the state of Rajasthan. The signing event was attended by senior officers from both RHPCL and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited, underlining its significance.

0
Energy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
14 mins ago
Razor Energy Corp. Production Suffers Amid Dispute with Gas Plant Operator
Calgary-based Razor Energy Corp. has announced a significant reduction in its production due to an ongoing dispute with the operator of the Judy Creek Gas Plant. This disagreement has led to restricted access to the plant, leaving Razor’s Swan Hills natural gas production shut-in indefinitely since December 24, 2023. Impact on Production The halt in
Razor Energy Corp. Production Suffers Amid Dispute with Gas Plant Operator
Linklaters Facilitates the Development of Innovative Energy-from-Waste Facility in Walsall
24 mins ago
Linklaters Facilitates the Development of Innovative Energy-from-Waste Facility in Walsall
Rise in Dutch and British Wholesale Gas Prices Amid Cold Weather Forecast
25 mins ago
Rise in Dutch and British Wholesale Gas Prices Amid Cold Weather Forecast
Major Biomass Industry Event Set to Take Place in Richmond, Virginia
16 mins ago
Major Biomass Industry Event Set to Take Place in Richmond, Virginia
AltaGas Ltd. Announces Offering to Reduce Debt and Bolster Working Capital
19 mins ago
AltaGas Ltd. Announces Offering to Reduce Debt and Bolster Working Capital
Pilbara Minerals Stands as The Most Shorted Stock on ASX
22 mins ago
Pilbara Minerals Stands as The Most Shorted Stock on ASX
Latest Headlines
World News
Ellie Roebuck's Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo
30 seconds
Ellie Roebuck's Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
40 seconds
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
50 seconds
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds
51 seconds
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
2 mins
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana
2 mins
Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana
Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds
2 mins
Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
3 mins
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
3 mins
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
49 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app