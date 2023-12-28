82nd Indian History Congress Commences, Emphasizing Secular and Scientific Perspective

The 82nd Annual Indian History Congress made a distinguished return to Kakatiya University in Warangal on December 28, marking a crucial comeback nearly three decades after the university’s initial hosting of this significant assembly of historians. This event serves as a beacon for promoting a secular and scientific lens on Indian history, fostering discussions that prioritize a scientific, secular, and anti-imperialist perspective of the past.

Revisiting Historical Scholarship and its Challenges

During the inauguration, a host of speakers underscored the challenges that historical scholarship grapples with in contemporary times. Thatikonda Ramesh, the Vice Chancellor of Kakatiya University, echoed Telangana’s legacy of rebellion and resistance, subtly hinting at the importance of remembering and understanding historical narratives.

S.A.N Rezavi, the Secretary of the Indian History Congress (IHC), accentuated the organization’s commitment to safeguarding a factual comprehension of history. He warned against the reduction of historical events to mythology and the divisive forces attempting to warp historical truths. In his address, Rezavi hailed the IHC for its steadfast role in upholding historical understanding, even during trying times such as the Emergency period in India.

Advocating for Equity, Secularism, and Democracy

Guest of Honour Mridula Mukherjee and presidential speaker Aditya Mukherjee both articulated their concerns against the emergence of exclusionary nationalism. They championed the values of equity, secularism, and democracy, as enshrined in the Indian Constitution, advocating for a history that reflects these values.

Historical Conversations and the Road Ahead

The congress, which is scheduled to conclude on December 30, features a diverse array of panels, including those on Dalit History and Deccan Past and Present. A grand total of 1067 papers are set to be presented at the event, marking a robust discourse on various facets of Indian history.

In conclusion, the 82nd Annual Indian History Congress underscores the importance of historical understanding, the need for a secular and scientific perspective of the past, and the constant battle against forces seeking to distort historical realities. The event serves as a crucial reminder of the relevance of history in shaping the future, reinforcing the necessity to uphold the values of equity, secularism, and democracy.