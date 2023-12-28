en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

82nd Indian History Congress Commences, Emphasizing Secular and Scientific Perspective

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:36 am EST
82nd Indian History Congress Commences, Emphasizing Secular and Scientific Perspective

The 82nd Annual Indian History Congress made a distinguished return to Kakatiya University in Warangal on December 28, marking a crucial comeback nearly three decades after the university’s initial hosting of this significant assembly of historians. This event serves as a beacon for promoting a secular and scientific lens on Indian history, fostering discussions that prioritize a scientific, secular, and anti-imperialist perspective of the past.

Revisiting Historical Scholarship and its Challenges

During the inauguration, a host of speakers underscored the challenges that historical scholarship grapples with in contemporary times. Thatikonda Ramesh, the Vice Chancellor of Kakatiya University, echoed Telangana’s legacy of rebellion and resistance, subtly hinting at the importance of remembering and understanding historical narratives.

S.A.N Rezavi, the Secretary of the Indian History Congress (IHC), accentuated the organization’s commitment to safeguarding a factual comprehension of history. He warned against the reduction of historical events to mythology and the divisive forces attempting to warp historical truths. In his address, Rezavi hailed the IHC for its steadfast role in upholding historical understanding, even during trying times such as the Emergency period in India.

Advocating for Equity, Secularism, and Democracy

Guest of Honour Mridula Mukherjee and presidential speaker Aditya Mukherjee both articulated their concerns against the emergence of exclusionary nationalism. They championed the values of equity, secularism, and democracy, as enshrined in the Indian Constitution, advocating for a history that reflects these values.

Historical Conversations and the Road Ahead

The congress, which is scheduled to conclude on December 30, features a diverse array of panels, including those on Dalit History and Deccan Past and Present. A grand total of 1067 papers are set to be presented at the event, marking a robust discourse on various facets of Indian history.

In conclusion, the 82nd Annual Indian History Congress underscores the importance of historical understanding, the need for a secular and scientific perspective of the past, and the constant battle against forces seeking to distort historical realities. The event serves as a crucial reminder of the relevance of history in shaping the future, reinforcing the necessity to uphold the values of equity, secularism, and democracy.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Education History India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

FTC Files Lawsuit against Grand Canyon Education and University for Deceptive Practices

By Bijay Laxmi

Rethinking Education: Bridging the Skills Gap in the Employment Sector

By Israel Ojoko

Rickshaw Driver Highlights Transportation Barrier to Girls' Education in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

Indonesia Welcomes Afghan Students: A Beacon of Hope Amid Global Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

YouTube Star Ms Rachel Launches Innovative Toy Line ...
@Education · 52 mins
YouTube Star Ms Rachel Launches Innovative Toy Line ...
heart comment 0
Zimbabwe’s Ruling Party Accused of School Facility Abuse: Artuz Report

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe's Ruling Party Accused of School Facility Abuse: Artuz Report
CGBSE Unveils 2024 Exam Schedules for Class 10 and Class 12

By Rafia Tasleem

CGBSE Unveils 2024 Exam Schedules for Class 10 and Class 12
Children of War: The Impact of Conflict on Education in Ukraine

By Rizwan Shah

Children of War: The Impact of Conflict on Education in Ukraine
The Crucial Need for Financial Literacy Education in Schools

By Rafia Tasleem

The Crucial Need for Financial Literacy Education in Schools
Latest Headlines
World News
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
58 seconds
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
1 min
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
1 min
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
2 mins
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
3 mins
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
3 mins
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
3 mins
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
3 mins
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
3 mins
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app